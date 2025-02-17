10 Must-Listen Lil Wayne Songs That Still Hit in 2025.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) When it comes to rap legends, Lil Wayne remains a force to be reckoned with. From his early days with the Hot Boys to his dominance as a solo artist, Wayne has consistently pushed boundaries, evolved his sound, and delivered unforgettable bars. Even in 2025, his music continues to resonate, proving that timeless lyricism and unmatched flow never go out of style. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just diving into his extensive discography, here are ten Lil Wayne songs you should check out.

1. “A Milli”

One of Lil Wayne’s most recognizable tracks, “A Milli” is an undeniable classic that set the rap world on fire when it dropped in 2008. The Bangladesh-produced beat is simple yet hypnotic, providing the perfect backdrop for Wayne’s relentless, punchline-heavy flow. The track, devoid of a traditional chorus, is an unfiltered showcase of Wayne’s lyrical dexterity and confidence.

Even in 2025, “A Milli” remains a must-listen because of its raw energy and intricate wordplay. Wayne’s ability to pack metaphor after metaphor while maintaining a conversational tone is nothing short of genius. It’s a masterclass in free-flowing lyricism, proving why he was (and still is) considered one of the greatest of all time.

Moreover, “A Milli” has influenced countless artists, serving as a blueprint for modern rap’s braggadocious and competitive nature. Whether you’re revisiting the track for nostalgia or analyzing its influence on today’s sound, it holds up effortlessly.

2. “Lollipop” (feat. Static Major)

“Lollipop” marked a significant shift in Lil Wayne’s career, blending his signature rap style with a futuristic, auto-tuned melody. The song was a commercial juggernaut, dominating radio stations and earning Wayne his first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. Produced by Jim Jonsin and Deezle, the track’s infectious beat and hypnotic hook make it an instant earworm.

What makes “Lollipop” so compelling in 2025 is its lasting impact on rap’s melodic evolution. Wayne’s experimentation with auto-tune paved the way for artists like Future, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert, who have built careers around this sound. Despite being over a decade old, the track still feels fresh and dynamic, blending club-ready production with Wayne’s effortless charisma.

Beyond its mainstream appeal, “Lollipop” is a reminder of Wayne’s versatility. He wasn’t afraid to take risks, and in doing so, he helped redefine the boundaries of hip-hop, making this song essential listening for any rap fan.

3. “6 Foot 7 Foot” (feat. Cory Gunz)

Often considered the spiritual successor to “A Milli,” “6 Foot 7 Foot” is an explosive lyrical assault backed by a frenetic Bangladesh beat. Wayne attacks the track with razor-sharp wordplay, dropping bar after bar in rapid succession. The song features the memorable line, “Real Gs move in silence like lasagna,” a testament to his clever wordcraft.

In 2025, “6 Foot 7 Foot” remains a staple for fans who appreciate technical lyricism. It’s a track that rewards multiple listens, as there’s always a new metaphor or punchline to unpack. The relentless energy makes it a go-to for those who love rap in its purest form—bars over a banging beat.

Cory Gunz also delivers a standout guest verse, adding an extra layer of intensity. While Wayne’s career has seen many reinventions, this track reminds listeners why he’s one of the best lyricists of his generation.

4. “Mr. Carter” (feat. Jay-Z)

This introspective cut from Tha Carter III sees Wayne trading verses with Jay-Z, solidifying his position as the torchbearer of hip-hop. The Just Blaze production is cinematic, giving both MCs a regal stage to reflect on their legacies. Wayne’s opening verse is particularly striking, as he confidently claims his place at the top.

Listening to “Mr. Carter” in 2025 reinforces its status as a timeless anthem of ambition and success. The chemistry between Wayne and Jay-Z is electric, bridging the gap between generations while showcasing two rap titans at their peak.

This song is essential because it highlights Wayne’s journey from a New Orleans prodigy to a global superstar. His gratitude, hunger, and technical prowess make this a must-hear for anyone wanting to understand his impact on hip-hop.

5. “Go DJ”

A breakthrough hit from Tha Carter, “Go DJ” solidified Wayne as a solo star. Produced by Mannie Fresh, the track’s bouncy, bass-heavy beat is the perfect playground for Wayne’s clever wordplay and confident delivery.

Even in 2025, “Go DJ” remains a party anthem. Its infectious hook and old-school Cash Money energy make it a go-to track for DJs looking to get the crowd moving. Wayne’s youthful hunger on this record is palpable, making it a fascinating listen for those who want to trace his artistic evolution.

Beyond its nostalgia factor, “Go DJ” stands out because of Wayne’s technical precision. His ability to weave punchlines seamlessly into the beat showcases why he was destined for greatness.

6. “Let the Beat Build”

Another standout from Tha Carter III, “Let the Beat Build” is a production masterpiece. Kanye West crafts a slow-burning instrumental that gradually intensifies, allowing Wayne to layer his verses with increasing urgency and energy.

What makes this track so compelling in 2025 is its unique structure. Unlike traditional rap songs, the beat evolves alongside Wayne’s delivery, creating a sense of suspense and escalation. It’s a testament to both Wayne’s ability to command a track and Kanye’s production genius.

This song is a must-listen because it captures the essence of creativity in hip-hop. It’s Wayne at his most playful and confident, proving that he doesn’t just rap over beats—he makes them his playground.

7. “Fireman”

“Fireman” was one of the first songs that introduced Wayne’s grittier, more mature sound. The ominous beat, combined with his rapid-fire flow, made it an instant fan favorite.

In 2025, “Fireman” still ignites excitement. The hook is undeniably catchy, and Wayne’s sharp delivery ensures the song never feels outdated. It represents a turning point in his career, signaling his transition from a regional star to a nationwide phenomenon.

It’s also a great song for fans who appreciate raw, unfiltered Wayne. His hunger is evident in every bar, making it a powerful reminder of his early dominance.

8. “Hustler Musik”

One of Wayne’s most introspective tracks, “Hustler Musik” is a lyrical journey through his struggles, ambitions, and reflections on fame. The mellow beat complements his introspective delivery, making it a standout in his discography.

“Hustler Musik” remains relevant in 2025 because it’s Wayne at his most personal. He’s not just flexing—he’s storytelling, offering listeners a glimpse into his mindset.

For those who love depth in hip-hop, this song is essential. It showcases Wayne’s ability to balance hard-hitting lyricism with emotional depth, proving why he’s more than just a punchline rapper.

9. “How to Love”

A rare departure from Wayne’s usual hard-hitting style, “How to Love” is a melodic ballad that showcases his vulnerable side. The acoustic guitar-driven production gives it a unique sound, highlighting his versatility.

Even in 2025, “How to Love” remains one of Wayne’s most emotionally resonant tracks. Its themes of self-worth, love, and heartbreak are universal, making it a song that continues to connect with listeners.

It’s a testament to Wayne’s ability to break genre boundaries. He’s not afraid to experiment, and that’s why he remains relevant decades into his career.

10. “Uproar”

A more recent hit, “Uproar” is a high-energy anthem that samples G. Dep’s “Special Delivery.” The song’s infectious bounce and call-and-response hook make it an instant crowd-pleaser.

Listening to “Uproar” today reminds fans that Wayne still has the ability to craft timeless hits. His charisma and delivery are as sharp as ever, making this a modern classic in his catalog.

From storytelling to wordplay, Lil Wayne has proven time and time again that he’s one of rap’s greatest. These ten songs showcase his genius and ensure that his legacy remains untouchable.

Lil Wayne’s influence on hip-hop is undeniable. His ability to craft timeless hits, experiment with different styles, and continuously evolve has kept him relevant for decades. Whether it’s the lyrical onslaught of “A Milli” and “6 Foot 7 Foot,” the melodic innovation of “Lollipop,” or the introspective storytelling in “Mr. Carter” and “Hustler Musik,” his catalog offers something for every hip-hop fan. Even in 2025, these songs remain essential listens, serving as proof that Wayne’s legacy is cemented as one of the greatest to ever do it.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.