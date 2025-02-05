The Cost of Convenience: How Corporate Rollbacks and Trump’s Retribution Impact Women and Minorities.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Often people shop where it’s convenient without thinking about the fact that the money they spend may be detrimental to them. Obviously you are free to do that, but we’re currently being asked to take a close look at everything that impacts us because so many things being done by the Trump Administration prove they are seeking retribution!

So many scary things have already begun. Take for instance Trump and his party have always claimed to be totally in support of the police no matter what they did. Their union even endorsed Trump, but now they feel betrayed! Some of their colleagues were killed by the very people he pardoned.

The whole world knew what happened January 6th, so Trump had to know. It didn’t matter to him. It was a part of his retribution plan and caused companies to roll back Diversity Equity and Inclusion—referred to as DEI. This is a racist and sexist move. The only reason the programs existed was how women and minorities historically were shut out of certain jobs and other opportunities enjoyed by white men. I couldn’t help but wonder how white women and minorities feel about what’s happened to their future opportunities. Black women have always had to be better than the rest to enjoy many of the opportunities others have always had—and we still meet the challenges!

Companies like Target, McDonalds and Walmart where so many women and minorities are known to shop and take their children! McDonalds depends on children. Will people continue to take their children there?

As for Target, they have the gall to roll back Target’s DEI programs. They’ve already sent a memo to their employees, telling them it will end its three-year DEI goals, rolling back diversity, equity and inclusion programs — including some they admit aim to make its workforce and merchandise better reflect its customers. They are stopping reports to external groups like the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and end a program focused on carrying more products from Black- or minority-owned businesses! In prior years, Target officials said the murder of George Floyd in the company’s hometown of Minneapolis motivated it to strengthen its DEI programs! Now this!

Most of us have never heard of Meta, so I can’t tell you about why they would roll back their DEI program! I know no one who works there, but look them up, as well as other companies that jumped immediately to help Trump succeed with his 2025 threats especially meant for women and minorities.

Look at Social Security—a federal program to help people in their old age, survivors and people with disabilities. These recipients have worked—a lot for many years. Lots of them are relatives of the very Members of Congress supporting Trump on taking the benefits away! Can you imagine one of these supporters of taking social security away and walking into a home saying “Grandma or Grandpa, we’re supporting Trump cutting your check next month”—something some of them have as their only income to just get by! This is a cruel decision and all of us should withdraw our support from anyone who supports this decision.

This guy has shut us down from involvement in the World Health Organization and cut off the ability of scientists to receive critically needed grants for research.

These decisions follow Trump’s orders immediately after his Inauguration, to end government DEI programs and put federal officials overseeing them on leave!

So much for progress! As a Costco shareholder, I will be shopping at Costco and I hope you will too. They didn’t join this insulting group of companies cutting DEI. WAKE UP AND STAY WOKE! Everybody who seeks your business is not your friend!

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/