Martin Luther King Jr.’s Perspective on Eugenics, Transhumanism, and Modern Injustices.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Several years I did a two-part series on eugenics explaining how the globalists want to limit human procreation through sterilization, selective breeding and new technologies such as gene splicing to create “better” human beings via “designer babies”. As we celebrate the ninety-sixth natal day of Martin Luther King Jr. I wonder what he would think, say and do about this modern eugenics movement, the transhumanist movement and what would his perspective be on the post pandemic US society?

Martin Luther King Jr was a Baptist minister, a human and civil rights activist who spoke out boldly and vociferously against militarism, racism and imperialism. At the time of his assassination, he was making preparations for a massive Poor People’s March and encampment inside Washington D.C. to focus on, seek redress and a radical change in US domestic and foreign policies; which was why he was murdered.

King, like Malcolm X before him, made the direct link between US aggression and imperialism directed against Brown people in Southeast Asia and the sordid history of US domestic racial, color and class oppression. He saw the challenges of poverty and economic caste as Siamese twins with an insatiable appetite that was draining the US of resources, simultaneously causing irrevocable pain and suffering in the US and thousands of miles away in Southeast Asia (the US was running a full-fledged war in Viet Nam and micro aggressions in Cambodia and Laos).

King’s open denunciation of these crimes against humanity and his calls for direct action against them put him in the cross hairs of the same psychopaths who killed John F. Kennedy and Malcolm X before him. Given King’s uncompromising stand for Peace, Justice and economic reconfiguration it was inevitable the US Deep State would murder him just as they did Kennedy and Malcolm earlier. (The same reactionary consciousness was behind the attempted assassination of third-party candidate George Wallace who was threatening to upset the status quo with his brand of demagogic populism).

But let’s imagine a state of affairs where Kennedy, Malcolm and King were protected by their supporters and their supporters thwarted the Deep State’s murderous intentions. What if they all were still alive today, in their right minds still advocating for justice, human rights and empowerment, would any of them be for what is going on now? Or would they denounce the genocide in Gaza being supported whole-heartedly by the US government along with the other wars raging around the world. In 1968 King boldly stated, “The greatest purveyor of violence in the world today is my own government.” Unfortunately that statement is still true.

What do you think Martin Luther King Jr.’s stance would be on the COVID response and mitigations given he lived in Alabama and was familiar with the Tuskegee syphilis experiments run by United States Public Health Service and Johns Hopkins University? King would have been aware of the fact for forty years Black men in and around Tuskegee went untreated for venereal disease so the government could track the debilitating and deadly progress and effects of that disease?! What do you think Martin Luther King Jr. would have said about that crime against humanity?

Let’s jump forward to today, what would MLK say about sticking people who have been denied informed consent before being given experimental, untested DNA altering concoctions? What would a preacher who espoused social and economic justice say about a philosophy that wanted to cull the human population based upon a concept of racial superiority or a bogus notion of global overpopulation?

What do you think Martin Luther King Jr., who preached the brotherhood of man, the man who warned America was approaching spiritual death in 1968 would say in 2025 about transhumanism the goal of megalomaniacal miscreants to “augment” humans by implanting chips, bio-technologies and prosthetics, hooking us to computers or turning us into cyborgs, laboratory created chimeras or mixed species beings?

Looking at our current situation it appears we have no champions for justice, no drum majors for peace, no prophets willing to denounce the powers that be and demand change. Where are the heroes, why aren’t they charging over the horizon to save us from mad scientists, psychopaths and corrupt politicians? In reality, we have to be the ones who do it; we will have to be the Medgar, Malcolm and Martins of our era.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com