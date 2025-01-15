Devout Christians: Finding God’s Presence – Embracing Faith, Love, and Spiritual Growth.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) When you do something spiritual there’s always the temptation that you do it for glory. This may not be wrong but it’s better to do it for love. Sometimes we strive to do so much that we forget who we’re doing it for or why. Or we become discouraged because there seems to be no way we can win. As Christians we face this all the time. It’s always a struggle just to be who we are.

It seems sad but some people don’t know who they are and the ones who do often backslide into anonomy. This can be any of us at any given time. Our position or status in life doesn’t matter. We’re talking about soul issues here. And since we’re all God’s children, we’re all loved by Him in His own way. We each have a special relationship with Him. How glorious! What an awesome thought!

That relationship needs to be examined every day. Nothing in the world can be better than this. And yet, we let day after day slip by without doing anything about it. God sits in His ivory tower and we can’t climb the mountain. Symbolically this means we are separated by some thought, desire, dream or a moment of blindness. The Father awaits us but it must be our choice to commune with Him.

There is prayer and then there is Prayer. One is a request and a desire for help, the other is being in the Father’s presence, by His grace and our desire to be there. Now which one is better? I write with inspiration and yet I write with sadness. If I do not get all the words right now, when will inspiration come again? Beyond this moment is too far. Insight is given through wisdom, the wisdom of the soul, as the spirit unites us in love. Wisdom must be insightful as well.

We have to have a certain spiritual desire to understand the deeper meaning behind the words. It is a state of mind that is reinforced by our faith. “Knowing” is the strongest desire of faith. Knowing…a vague sensation that satisfies our soul. Knowing is like feeling a small slice of God, if you could dissect Him. It’s a great feeling or so all the mystics say but better yet would be the feeling of His Presence.

This is what we should dare to dream of and desire to work for, even in our most desolate moments. We should not be afraid to admit we have these desolate moments. How can we experience Love and ever more intensely unless we have also felt the emptiness, the loneliness without God. More than one saint has experienced this.

The intensity with which you love God can also be the intensity with which you can hate life and all of its cruelties. You have to decide what is important to you and what pathway you’re going to take. God can be found in a million places. You just have to see Him in everything. We are alive to see Him…

Staff Writer; Anita T.

You can contact this talented Christian writer at AnitaT@ThyBlackMan.com.