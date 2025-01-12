Torrey Craig’s Ex Sparks Drama with Shady Megan Thee Stallion Remarks.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) In the world of celebrity gossip, drama seems to follow wherever Megan Thee Stallion’s name is mentioned—and her rumored relationship with NBA star Torrey Craig is no exception. After months of speculation surrounding their alleged romance, recent comments by Craig’s alleged ex, Olivia Davis, have ignited a heated debate across social media platforms. The remarks, made during a recent episode of the Girls 1 Kitchen podcast, not only hinted at some unresolved feelings but also drew accusations of racism and microaggressions from fans of Megan Thee Stallion.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the unfolding drama, from Olivia Davis’s shady podcast comments to the overwhelming response from Megan’s devoted fanbase, known as the Hotties.

A Romance Rumored to Be Under Wraps

The rumor mill surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and Torrey Craig started spinning in August of last year. The two were spotted together on several occasions, sparking whispers of a budding romance. However, neither party has ever confirmed or denied the relationship. While Megan is known to fiercely protect her personal life, especially after her tumultuous relationship with Tory Lanez, the alleged connection with Craig has kept fans intrigued.

Torrey Craig, a forward for the Chicago Bulls, has generally flown under the radar in terms of gossip headlines. But his potential relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, one of hip-hop’s most prominent female artists, brought his name into the spotlight in ways he might not have anticipated.

Olivia Davis’s Podcast Remarks

Earlier this week, Olivia Davis, who is allegedly one of Torrey Craig’s exes, made comments during her Girls 1 Kitchen podcast that set social media on fire. The show, co-hosted by Davis, former adult film star Lana Rhoades, and OnlyFans model Alexa Adams, typically discusses relationships and pop culture. However, this particular episode featured Davis making an eyebrow-raising remark about Megan Thee Stallion.

“Where do I start?” Davis said during the podcast, struggling to pronounce Megan’s name. “Do I start with the one where my ex is dating the Magan Thee Stallion? Mag Thee Stallion? What’s her name? […] I can’t even get mad, though, ‘cause it’s like, damn, that’s kind of a flex. I can’t even be mad at that at all.”

Her apparent lack of effort to correctly pronounce Megan’s name came off as dismissive, and the casual tone she used to discuss Megan rubbed many listeners the wrong way.

Lana Rhoades and the ‘Type’ Debate

Things escalated further when Davis’s co-host, Lana Rhoades, added her thoughts about Craig’s dating preferences. “I just wonder what his type is,” Rhoades began. She pointed out a pattern in Craig’s alleged dating history, noting that Davis and their other co-host, Alexa Adams, were both blonde, white women.

“They all look like you guys,” Rhoades claimed, implying that Megan Thee Stallion, a Black woman, doesn’t fit the mold of Craig’s usual type. Davis agreed, adding, “Yeah, they all looked very similar.”

While the comment may have been intended as a harmless observation, it didn’t sit well with fans of Megan, who were quick to accuse the women of engaging in microaggressions and perpetuating stereotypes.

Fan Reactions and Accusations of Racism

The podcast episode quickly went viral, and Megan Thee Stallion’s fanbase flooded the Girls 1 Kitchen YouTube comments section with criticism. Many fans called out the women for their apparent condescension and questioned their motives for discussing Megan in such a way.

“You explain that you are relating his type ‘blondes,’” one commenter wrote. “However, if Megan was to wear a blonde wig, you 100% know you would have still had the question of who his type really is. It was the confusion as you believe he likes blonde white girls vs. any other person.”

Another fan expressed frustration with the tone of the conversation, writing, “The fact that y’all struggled to say her name correctly while shading her is peak microaggression. Megan is leagues above these women. Torrey Craig is the one who should be embarrassed.”

The comments were overwhelmingly in Megan’s favor, with fans praising her talent and beauty while dismissing the podcast hosts as jealous and bitter.

The Silence from Megan and Torrey

At the time of writing, neither Megan Thee Stallion nor Torrey Craig has addressed the comments made on the podcast. Given Megan’s history of remaining tight-lipped about her personal life, it’s unlikely that she will respond to the drama directly.

Craig, on the other hand, may face more pressure to comment. As a professional athlete, his personal life has largely remained out of the tabloids, but this recent controversy has thrust him into the spotlight. Fans are curious to see if he will defend Megan or clarify his relationship with Davis.

A Pattern of Drama in Megan’s Relationships

This isn’t the first time Megan Thee Stallion’s love life has been a topic of public discourse. Following her highly publicized fallout with Tory Lanez, Megan has made it clear that she values privacy and peace. However, her fame often draws attention to her romantic relationships, whether she likes it or not.

The rumors surrounding Megan and Torrey Craig have fueled speculation about her dating life, and this latest drama with Olivia Davis has only added fuel to the fire. Fans are eager to see how Megan navigates the situation, especially as her career continues to soar.

The Bigger Picture: Microaggressions in Celebrity Gossip

The backlash against Davis, Rhoades, and Adams highlights a larger issue in the world of celebrity gossip: the prevalence of microaggressions and racially insensitive comments. For many fans, the podcast episode served as a reminder of how Black women are often subjected to unnecessary scrutiny and disrespect in public discourse.

Megan Thee Stallion, as one of the most successful Black women in music, has faced her fair share of criticism and controversy. Yet, her fans remain fiercely loyal, defending her against any perceived slight.

What’s Next for Megan and Torrey?

As the drama unfolds, fans are left wondering what’s next for Megan Thee Stallion and Torrey Craig. Will they continue to keep their rumored relationship under wraps, or will they address the controversy head-on?

Regardless of what happens, one thing is clear: Megan’s star power isn’t dimming anytime soon. Whether she’s topping the charts or dealing with gossip, she remains a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.