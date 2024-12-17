The Struggle of Brilliant Black Women: Kamala Harris and America’s Double Standards.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Let’s face it. There are some people who are jealous and can’t stand the idea of so many brilliant Black women! I admit, there are a lot and it might be a bit overwhelming. Just look at history and look around you now. No matter what many Black women do, we have a rough row to hoe! If you didn’t grow up on a farm you may not know what I mean!

Black people can’t talk about others eating dogs and cats and be lying or be drunkards and rapists and still become leaders of our nation. None can take non-consensual sexual liberties and still get high level appointments such as being on track for becoming Secretary of Defense and verbalize not wanting women to be in combat to defend our country! One can’t be Director of the FBI so he can carry out his list he’s already prepared for retribution. One can’t be Secretary of Education just to shut down the Department of Education. Another can’t be Director of Intelligence while we’re concerned about exposing our Intelligence to enemies of our nation.

We’re expected to deal with a person who does not believe in many of the health procedures we’ve come to know. We’re asked to believe a person who doesn’t care about us, or someone who doesn’t believe in environmental protections! We can’t crown numerous unqualified family members to important positions. Lord, what are we in for with the next administration!

It seems that everything we must get ready for deals with the opposite of what we thought was the correct thing to do. Is a history of alcohol abuse, disrespecting women, cozying up to authoritarian leaders, knowing how to lie to the point that the majority of Americans believe them—is that okay? It seems to be preferred that they not be guilty of just one crime but more is better! It seems to help if they have a few potential convictions waiting ahead. All they have to do is get postponements—one after another. They’re not required to tell the truth, nor to return important documents. Just keeping them in a bathroom or any other unsecured place is okay!

It’s okay if they want to attack America’s sacred institutions, kill police, injure others, ransack offices, crash windows and doors and leave behind a lot of destruction. They’ll be called patriots and pardoned for those acts. They are then told by the man in charge he loves them and he promises to pardon them!

Shortly afterward, he’ll be able to pardon himself! He has Presidential Immunity so he can do whatever pleases him.

It’s strange that a brilliant woman ran a noble campaign against the guy and lost? There was no gloom and doom—just joy in her campaign! She never disrespected anyone. She never promised retribution. She’s so much smarter than he is. She’s a brilliant woman–but that’s true for so many Black women. The Administration she now works with is handing over a better economy to the guy coming in– just as President Obama handed one over to the guy who always gets breaks people like him don’t deserve. That’s just the way America has always been.

We must continue our unity to help as many as we can to get our people across the finish line despite unfair criticism or treatment of a woman who worked miracles in a very short time. Vice-President Kamala Harris won our hearts—and it’s not clear how the election ended showing just one name on so many ballots leaving hers off. Now, he wants to take away Obama Care and all he can offer is a CONCEPT of a plan. People can’t be healed on that, but I don’t think he understands that or cares.

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/