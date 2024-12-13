Movie Review: Gladiator II.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) (***)

Back in the third century, Rome was the heart of the vast Roman Empire, and its Colosseum was the heart of the city.

That’s where the rich, poor and otherwise gathered for events. Gladiator fights. Contests between man and beasts. Executions. Even nautical battles, when they’d flood the floor of the world’s largest amphitheater with water. This iconic monument, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, provides the canvas for this gripping mixture of history and fabrication. The sequel to 2001’s Oscar®-winning film Gladiator.

David Scarpa’s (Napoleón) script, with a story by Peter Craig and some original characters by David Franzoni, provides a strong foundation for the well-structured story: A young warrior, Lucius (Paul Mescal, Aftersun), his mentor Jubartha (Peter Mensah, Avatar), wife Arishat (Yuval Gonen) and other soldiers in Numida, North Africa prepare for battle. As the Roman General Marcus Acacius’ (Pedro Pascal, Narcos) army invades their homeland, they fight bravely. Few survive the carnage. Those who do are herded to Rome. Lucius is among the new slaves. He’s bitter, seething with thoughts of revenge and despises the Romans: “They have no land except the land they stole.”

At the Colosseum and its grounds, slaves turn into gladiators and gladiators into free men—that’s the goal. The contenders’ stage is the sandy floor of Ancient Rome’s massive arena, a killing field. Under the blazing sun, 50,000 blood-thirsty, raucous spectators witness fierce combat. Meanwhile, in the corridors of the arena and imperial palace, nobles and other conspirators meet and scheme.

The Roman Empire is run by co-emperors who are twins: Caracalla (Fred Hechinger, Thelma) and Geta (Joseph Quinn, A Quiet Day: Day One). They’re young, dumb and mean. Tyrants who’re way too susceptible to power grabs. Lucilla (Connie Nielsen, Gladiator), wife of the deceased and legendary gladiator Maximus (Russell Crowe), longs for Rome to escape its tyranny and be returned to its people. There are other malcontents and agitators. A coup is brewing.

Macrinus (Denzel Washington), an African transplant, former slave and now an ambitious merchant deals gladiators like others deal weapons. Ever cunning, the powerbroker knows who to manipulate to get his way. To him, the young fighter Lucius is an instrument. A means. Someone whose impressive hand-to-hand combat will dazzle the emperors, who may grant him favor. Conversely, Lucius recognizes Macrinus’ Machiavellian behavior. The fast talker is a pawn who could help him avenge his loved ones’ deaths. Mutual exploitation propels both men forward.

At age 86, director/producer Ridley Scott is still on his game. There are many moving parts in this multilayered, sword and sandal parable. Yet except for a few lapses in judgment, Scott handles most elements masterfully: Elaborate war scenes with a mix of humans and computer wizardry. Intimate moments of palace intrigue when deceit flows like the Tiber river. The various subplots are consistently discernable. Emotions—sorrow, love, happiness, anger—peak and dip accordingly. Extras, supporting actors and the leading cast never make a wrong move. Credit his skilled guidance. But blame his direction for some preposterous moments that jolt credibility.

Scarpa’s screenplay features stately, sometimes profound dialogue. Words said with fondness, threats, fear, affirmation and resolve. Always apropos. No flubs, no holes. Very impressive. Very Ben Hur. Also, his thoughtful blend of fact and fiction is so engrossing audiences will eagerly Google search his historical references. For the record: Lucilla, the rivalrous twin emperors and scheming Macrinus are based on real people. Acacius and Lucius are not. Also, the Colosseum was known for its brutal acts, but attacking baboons, trained rhinoceros and hungry sharks were never on the program. Hold the director and writer accountable for those silly over-the-top, CGI gimmicks. Credit Matthew Collinge, supervising sound editor and re-recordingmixer, for mitigating those miscalculated scenes with sound effects so loud that they’ll scare the hell out of audiences.

The footage’s grandeur is consistent and evocative. Cinematographer John Mathieson’s (Gladiator) lighting and keen eye take great advantage of the sunlit landscapes and architecture of Malta and Ouarzazate, Morocco, two locations that help give the film it’s ancient look. Scott’s and his take on visions of cold black & white night skies are just gorgeous. Production designer Arthur Max (Gladiator) built interiors and exteriors that fit the period. Scenes mesh well because editors Claire Simpson and Sam Restivo nip and tuck expertly for 2h 28m. Some viewers will wish they’d also clipped the superfluous backstory scenes of Lucius as a child. Staying in the present is strong. Regurgitating the past is weak.

Costume designer Janty Yates (Gladiator) judiciously made robes worn by Lucilla and Macrinus equally grand. The use of ominous choirs and strings underline the smart choices of composer Harry Gregson-Williams. While the rhino fight may seem gratuitous, all physical combat between the humans is consistently thrilling because stunt coordinator Nikki Berwick made it that way.

As the cast walks, talks and interacts in character, it’s like they’re on a Shakespearian stage, with only a few slips into modern times. Actor Derek Jacobi (Gladiator) as Senator Gracchus, who schemes with Lucilla, is a prime example. The very regal Nielsen well balances being motherly, calculating and in love with Acacius. Pascal expertly renders the general as a complex man. Quinn and Hechinger are so bratty and creepy, you want to slip some hemlock into their chalices. Lots of it.

Though Mescal and Russell Crowe are roughly the same height, 5’ 11”, somehow Crowe had a far more imposing presence. A more threatening physique. Mescal looks pumped, but not in a highly defined and menacing Chris Hemsworth way. Instead, he relies on his acting prowess to give Lucius his swagger. Considering that this role is a far cry from his shy dad in Aftersun or gay lover in All of Us Strangers, Mescal punches above his weight class well and proves his versatility handily. His Lucius is a hero.

But the young warrior is just a toy. The conniving, lecherous Macrinus, as interpreted by Washington, circles his prey like a vulture. Like Judas preparing his kiss. Flamboyant, but never enough to overshadow his venomous nature. The cunning smiles and jovial laughter, it’s all fake. It foreshadows what will come. In a cast of veteran actors and extremely talented up-and-comers, Washington steals the movie. He takes the throne.

Moviegoers who love epic/adventure films will take seats in theaters like they’re sitting in the front row of the Colosseum back in 211AD. They’ll look down on the arena’s dirt floor to see who’ll be decapitated next. Unaware that the deadliest games are being played up in the royal box.

Trailer:

Written by Dwight Brown

Visit NNPA News Wire Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.