Joe Biden’s Pardon of Hunter: A Nation Divided Over Love, Justice, and Power.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Finally, we have found an issue that unites people on both the left and the right: the condemnation of President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter.

In an era of deep division, this rare moment of bipartisan agreement is a testament not to the unity of American values but to the enduring complexity of power, politics, and personal relationships.

The right to pardon is rooted in centuries of monarchic tradition, allowing a president to act with near-divine authority to forgive crimes and dispense mercy. This ability, known as “constitutional executive unilateralism,” is unique in its scope, granting presidents the ability to override the courts and even the will of the people.

Yet, it is this very power — this almost divine ability to forgive — that has ignited an uproar. (Incidentally, it is quite interesting that so many people who profess to be Christian suddenly have such a problem with a loving father forgiving his child’s sins.)

Let’s begin with the Democrats. For some, their frustration with Biden’s decision is purely political — a calculation that is aimed at protecting their standing in purple districts. They worry about alienating moderate voters by appearing to be too partisan or too lenient. Other members of their party are seemingly genuine in their concern, pointing to the notion that this pardon exacerbates the perception of a two-tiered justice system in America.

To those Democrats, I can only offer incredulity. The idea that the American legal system is impartial has been a myth for as long as the system has existed. As a Black man, I can assure you that the existence of two Americas — one for the wealthy, the well-connected, and the white, and one for everyone else — is not a revelation. It is a lived reality.

Consider this: Barack Obama, had he been implicated in anything remotely resembling a government coup attempt, would undoubtedly not be a free man today. The justice system’s blindfold, so often touted as a symbol of fairness, is in reality a convenient way to avoid seeing the glaring inequities before us. The outrage over this pardon stems less from principle and more from the performative angst of those unaccustomed to the stark realities of power.

Democrats’ pearl-clutching response to Biden’s pardon is yet another example of them bringing a plastic knife to the gun fight of politics. (Though, in this instance, a more apt analogy would be wearing a bullet proof vest to said fight.) They remain shackled by an idealistic adherence to rules in a game their opponents have long since stopped playing fairly. No honest person can believe that President-elect Donald Trump would have behaved any differently if one of his children were in this situation.

With all due respect, we all need to jettison the notion that “justice is blind,” along with the myriad other lies that we were told as children. While I would not trade our legal system for any other in the world, our record has taught me not to have unqualified faith in it.

As for Republicans, their outrage is as predictable as it is hollow. For years, they have prostrated themselves at the altar of Donald Trump, excusing and enabling his every aberrant, immoral, and illegal act. This unconditional loyalty has eroded the very foundation of moral accountability in American politics, creating a vacuum where no action — no matter how egregious — faces true condemnation.

Where was their anger when Donald Trump pardoned his political ally, not to mention his son-in-law’s father? (Speaking of whom, Trump just named the elder Kushner to be Ambassador to France, a position that both Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin held.) Further, where was the outcry when Saudi Arabia gave Jared $2 billion, apparently for having a nice smile? This is the America for which roughly half the electorate voted. I’m in no mood to countenance trumped up outrage.

Let’s not forget the speculation that, if given the opportunity, Trump might pardon himself — a move that would have obliterated any remaining pretense of fairness in the justice system. The same voices who are decrying Biden’s pardon now would have cheered had Trump absolved himself of any wrongdoing. Thus, Republican outrage is as selective as their principles.

The bottom line for me is that President Biden has had to endure the death of two of his children. His first daughter, Naomi, died in the same 1972 automobile crash that killed Biden’s first wife, Neilia. His first son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015. Mental health professionals tell us that the death of a child is the greatest pain that a person can experience. I cannot imagine having to experience whether that is true.

I take Donald Trump at his word when he says that he intends to exact retribution on his seemingly endless list of “enemies,” to include President Biden and his family. If Hunter were to have been convicted by a Trump DOJ, he could have spent has much as 25 years behind bars. Given President Biden’s age, that would be tantamount to losing a third child.

The presidential pardon, at its core, is a reflection of the human capacity for mercy. It is an acknowledgment that justice, while necessary, is not always perfect. President Biden’s decision, controversial as it may be, is rooted in this principle. As a parent, his choice was one of love and protection. As a politician, it was one of necessity.

Thus, I applaud him for his decision. I cannot imagine any parent would have acted differently given the exact same circumstances.

Written by Larry Smith