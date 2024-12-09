How Donald Trump’s 2020 Loss Paved the Way for a Historic 2024 Comeback.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) One of the many things I was wrong about this cycle was my contention that the events after the 2020 election culminating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot would, fairly or not, be a cudgel that Democrats would successfully use to ensure Trump’s defeat. I didn’t think enough of the American electorate would be able to see through the Democrats’ ‘insurrection’ myth to give Trump another bite at the apple.

Thankfully, that didn’t turn out to be the case, and after four years of misery the good guys will again be large and in charge. From Democratic ineptitude, to Trump 2.0 running a nearly flawless campaign, to a faltering economy, to assassination attempts and Trump’s defiant response, to wokeness gone wild, to Trump’s legal team successfully thwarting countless lawfare cases, to Republicans – or Scott Presler at least – finally getting serious about organizing and mobilizing our voter base, and everything in between, it’s difficult to comprehend all the things that had to happen in all the places to make the stars align perfectly enough to be staring at another Trump term right now.

Yet, here we are. Sitting here now, it’s hard to imagine things going better for the goal of actually turning our country around and enacting some real change. Sure, they may still blow it in plenty of areas, but, given some of the better decisions so far, they also just might stick the landing this time. So at this point I couldn’t be happier.

All this winning does raise a hypothetical question though: Would conservatives, populists, libertarians, and all the other liberty-loving folks in our new super big tent have been better off in the long run had Trump not lost in 2020?

If Trump had won, there would have been no January 6th, no Keystone Pipeline cancellation, no scrapping of already purchased border wall materials, minimal Covid tyranny (at least on the federal level), no border invasion, no Bidenomics, no Democratic judges appointed for life, and on and on we could go. If we could magically go back in time, would we choose to skip all that?

Before you answer, you should consider the other side to that coin. Would Trump have made better decisions than Biden? Obviously. Would we be better off as a country sitting here now than we ended up being? Of course. However, and this is a big ‘however,’ we would likely be looking at four years of Democratic rule. And this isn’t just due to the ebb and flow of politics, though that plays a role. It’s also due to the fact that a huge percentage of the electorate was getting tired of Trump in 2020, and that percentage would have undoubtedly grown with four more years of Trump 1.0. And remember, given that Trump was Trump 1.0 back then and the 2.0 upgrade hadn’t yet been conceived of, much less invented, he didn’t have nearly the competent or loyal teams around him that he does now.

After mulling it over, my answer to the hypothetical is that I think I prefer this timeline, the one where Trump lost in 2020 and got glorious revenge in 2024. While his decisions would have been better than Biden’s, I would argue they wouldn’t have been as good as what we’re going to see over the next four years. Trump is more focused, more driven, more based, and more wise than he was then, and that’s in large part because of, not in spite of, what he has gone through since 2020. He would also likely not have had GOP control of both the Senate and the House, which would have greatly limited what he could have done.

How Donald Trump's 2020 Loss Paved the Way for a Historic 2024 Comeback.