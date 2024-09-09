Iran’s Disinformation Campaign Against Professor Javaid Rehman: Exposing the Fight for Human Rights Accountability.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) In a world where oppressive regimes constantly challenge human rights advocacy, the disinformation campaign against Professor Javaid Rehman, former United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, underscores the lengths to which authoritarian states like Iran will go to silence dissent. This campaign aims to discredit a dedicated human rights advocate.

Throughout his tenure as the UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Iran, Professor Rehman pursued truth relentlessly despite being barred from Iran and facing continuous intimidation. His landmark report, detailing the atrocity crimes of the 1981-1982 executions and the 1988 massacre as crimes against humanity and genocide, reveals disturbing truths that Iran seeks to suppress.

Prof. Rehman was one of the speakers at an August 24 conference in Paris entitled “36th Anniversary of the 1988 Massacre. Iran: Accountability for Atrocity Crimes.” He was joined by over a dozen pre-eminent legal scholars, judges, and former UN Special Rapporteurs. Former ICC President Professor Chile Eboe-Osuji, Professor Leila Sadat, the world-renowned authority on crimes against humanity, and Prof. William Schabas, the leading expert on Genocide, were among the speakers. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), also spoke at the conference.

The regime’s brutality deeply marks Mrs. Rajavi’s personal history: her sister and sister-in-law were victims of the Iranian regime’s reign of terror. Her sister-in-law was among the 30,000 political prisoners murdered during the 1988 massacre, an atrocity in which 90% of the victims were members and sympathizers of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the principal Iranian opposition movement. The Iranian regime, incensed by the spotlight the conference cast on its dismal human rights record spanning four decades, initiated a baseless smear campaign. This campaign, aimed at undermining Professor Rehman’s credibility, sought to divert attention from his critical findings. It featured unfounded accusations that he accepted honoraria or speaker fees, a particularly troubling tactic that underscores the regime’s desperation to evade scrutiny. The apt adage goes, “If you don’t like the message, shoot the messenger.”

The disinformation tactics used against Professor Rehman are part of a longstanding pattern. Historically, whenever voices have critiqued Iran or called for accountability, they have been targeted with allegations of financial impropriety, particularly relating to their participation in conferences associated with the Iranian Resistance. This strategy aims to delegitimize dissenting voices and maintain a status quo of impunity.

Moreover, it’s concerning that these unfounded accusations are occasionally echoed by those outside Iran, for whom human rights advocacy seems more a business than a commitment to change. Such actions not only assist the regime in avoiding accountability but also corrupt the global human rights discourse. The international community must recognize and reject these tactics as desperate efforts by the regime to shield itself from the consequences of its actions.

In a statement, Prof. Rehman strongly rejected the false and fabricated accusations, including receiving “any form of honorarium, conference fee or speaker fee for participation in the conference on 24 August 2024 in Paris,” he wrote, adding, “It is shocking that those making such allegations have so little regard for my integrity and reputation, merely for participating in a conference that was directly relevant to my report the ‘atrocity crimes’.”

Prof. Rehman underscored: “Through this smear campaign against me, the Iranian authorities (and their sympathizers) are attempting to escape and avoid accountability for their crimes.” He urged the international community “to focus on the findings and recommendations of this report and to ensure justice and accountability for the victims of ‘atrocity crimes’ and bring an end to the continuing impunity in Iran.” He also vowed to take “legal action against individuals or organizations (including from members within the government of Iran) who continue with a smear campaign.”

As Abraham Lincoln once said, “You can fool some of the people all the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all the time.” The regime’s attempts to discredit those who expose its atrocities might mislead some, but the truth will eventually prevail. The global community must remain vigilant and proactive, refusing to let disinformation obscure the grim reality many Iranians face.

It is crucial that the international community not only dismisses these deceitful tactics but also strongly condemns those who employ and perpetuate such shameful conduct. Silence or passive acceptance grants these actions undeserved legitimacy and emboldens the perpetrators. It is a moral duty to condemn these tactics vocally and unequivocally, affirming the collective commitment to truth and justice.

I stand in solidarity with Professor Rehman and all who strive to expose and prosecute atrocity crimes globally. Continued international pressure and steadfast support for truth are essential to ending the cycle of violence and impunity in nations like Iran. The call for action is clear, and the time to act is now.

Written By Ken Blackwell

Official website; http://twitter.com/kenblackwell