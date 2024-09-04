Tim Walz is a Strong VP Candidate.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I’d be the first to admit I was really concerned about who Vice President Kamala Harris might choose as her running mate. I understood that her choice for VP would have to be very strategic. It would have to be someone that could be a balance to her, someone that shared progressive policy ideas, and someone who could help be a unifier. There were certain candidates she could not pick up a running mate even if they were awesome for the job. Because there are just certain types of change that America really is not ready for; it’s already grappling with the idea of the change that’s standing before it as we speak. So, when it was announced that Tim Waltz would be the Vice-Presidential Candidate, I was drawing a blank. Honestly, I had no idea who he was and part of me was a little surprised that it was someone many Americans were unaware of.

However, I was hopeful because maybe that meant he was without scandal. Maybe it meant he was progressive and had been doing a good work versus making a mockery of himself. I began to learn about Tim Waltz, I find that this is exactly the case. He isn’t a flashy candidate, but he is a candidate that has been serving his state, has been a US Representative, and the 41st governor of Minnesota. So that meant he has a track record in politics, public service, and public office. More importantly, as I began to look at the different policies and legislations that he had enacted and fought for as governor or as a US representative for Minnesota I was happy to see that he was running alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. Right now, America needs quite a bit of common-sense legislation and common sense government. We need foundational things to be corrected in this country. I’m thinking that Tim Waltz was a good choice to help VP Kamala Harris, get that job done.

First impression of Tim Waltz. he is a no nonsense family Guy and a veteran who cares greatly about the United States. All we must do is look at how he has handled his own state. You would think that free school meals are something that we would want all over the country. Well, he fought for that legislation in his state. Tax modifications were necessary, and he was not afraid to deal with them. He made his state’s infrastructure a priority. He even fought for policies that some may deem outside of the range of what government should legislate. I can appreciate his stance on gun control, because I believe it’s something that we need to have. No one is attacking the right to own a gun, but we do need to have background checks. We do need to make sure that, to the best of our ability, that firearms are not getting into the hands of people that may be mentally unstable, or that have a criminal track record that would deem them unfit to carrying a firearm.

This is important and it is unfortunate that there are politicians and Americans that would argue against such things regardless of how many mass shootings or school shootings we endure as a nation. I can appreciate having a Vice-Presidential candidate that supports background checks for firearms. I can even appreciate one that may support free or reduced college tuition for low income status citizens. Doing what we can as a nation to make sure that our children are fed, that they have good educations, and that we are preparing America’s future generations to be able to continue the running and the keeping of our nation should be the priority to every American. I’m glad to see that that’s a priority for Tim Waltz.

Of course, Republicans and Trump supporters are going to shoot their venom towards Tim Waltz. It’s unfortunate, though, that Republican pundits made fun of his son who has special needs. It’s unfortunate that they decided to give him derogatory nicknames because he chose to champion young girls having access to feminine care products in their bathrooms at school. He gets ridiculed for doing the things that a public servant should do, and that’s to be expected. With that being said, I am glad that VP Kamala Harris chose Tim Walz as her running mate. He is someone who has served his community in various different capacities. He has served not only in the halls of Congress or in the Governor’s Mansion, but also in the United States military and as an educator teaching the children of his community.

So, when he advocates for free school meals, or he advocates for girls having the personal products necessary in their bathroom accessible to them it’s because he’s been on the ground and able to personally see the needs of his community from various lenses, this is very important. That means he’s someone who would champion education, that would champion rights for disenfranchised groups, and that would help our president serve the people of this nation. He would not embarrass us as a nation, and has a degree of humility, but at the same time is able to take a strong stance for the things that he believes in. That’s something to be respected. Looks like Tim Waltz is a strong vice president candidate, and one we can actually respect.

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

May connect with this sister over at Facebook; C. Starr and also Twitter; MrzZeta.

Also via email at; CStarr@ThyBlackMan.com.