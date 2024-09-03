Are we finally ready to put a ring on it? Kamala Harris and Black women’s dilemma in America.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Since the end of the summer season in 1619, Black women of all ages across America have tried to convince anyone with a heart who would listen, observe, and think objectively that they, too, have value and are worth committing to. From the time that Black Women landed on American soil, their value has been minimized, marginalized, overlooked, and forgotten by American society at large, their local communities in many instances, their houses of worship, and by their family members. In 2024, the urgency to recognize the value and the need to commit to Black women have never been more pressing. This is not just a matter of recognition but a duty we owe to these women who have contributed so much to our society. This is especially true since a black woman, Kamala Harris, who currently serves as Vice President of our great nation, symbolizes our hope for maintaining joy, unity, and democracy. It’s a responsibility we all share to acknowledge and appreciate the value of Black women in our society. But more than that, it’s a call for empathy and understanding of their plight. We must strive to be more empathetic and understanding towards Black women’s challenges in our society and stand in solidarity with them. Only through empathy and understanding can we truly address the systemic issues that Black women face, and it’s this compassion and support that will lead to positive change.

Despite the many accomplishments and contributions black women have provided to American society, they have often been viewed as items that could be auctioned off, replaced, and discarded. This failure to see the nuance of black girl magic and a black woman’s worth has been a long-standing issue. Vice President Kamla Harris isn’t the first black woman tasked with trying to help stabilize American society. Throughout the centuries, black women have played a crucial role in keeping America from reaching disaster. From the big house, cotton fields, working as domestics, midwives, and learning in segregated classrooms to integrating once segregated classrooms and becoming presidents at prominent academic universities, black women have always served, stood in the gap, and assisted with stabilizing our society when we needed it the most. Their historical significance, often overlooked, is a rich tapestry of resilience, strength, and unwavering commitment. This legacy commands our respect and admiration, a history that we must revere and honor, and it’s this respect and appreciation that will help us recognize the actual value of Black women in our society.

While many in American society still believe that it’s a man’s world, since the unpredicted rise of former President Donald Trump in 2016, a strong undercurrent has developed, leading to 2024 becoming the year of the woman, specifically the year of the black woman. Yes, even today, black women are often still misjudged, pigeonholed, and told to watch their tone and not to have joy despite some of their challenging circumstances. However, through it all and because of it all, black women are still rising in a nation that has been non-committal towards them, showing all of us that adversity, determination, a positive mindset along with the hand of God being on them, Black queens are being developed and have been developed in our challenging American society.

Recently, it was noted that former President Donald Trump has become fixated on the beauty of Vice President Kamla Harris, stating she is a beautiful woman. While former President Donald Trump may have earned his reputation for being a known liar by acknowledging the beauty of a black woman, he has finally added some truth to his distorted vocabulary at times. Is Vice President Kamla Harris beautiful? Are black women beautiful? The answer to both previous questions is undoubtedly and unwaveringly yes. It isn’t black women’s anatomy that has caused them to be objectified and oversexualized throughout the years that allows them to be beautiful. It isn’t their hair, skin, or the everyday attire that they choose to wear. The soul of a black woman continuously nurtures, protects, and shows all of us how to love even when others have been and still are noncommittal towards us. Daring still to believe in joy, hope, and love is the most significant impact black women still make on our society daily.

At the 2016 national democratic convention, First Lady Micelle Obama debuted her catchphrase: “When they go low, we go high.” Many would contend that a few elements of American society have continuously gone low toward Black women since their arrival, which unknowingly has allowed black women to go high. Black women, continue to look beyond your current circumstances, stay focused on the sky, rise above the storms of life, and remember, if society fails to put a ring on it and stays non-committal towards you, know if you commit to God, he will commit to you even when others won’t and don’t see the value of committing to you.

Staff Writer; Jamie Seals

May also connect with this brother on Twitter; mychocolatemind.

Also drop an email at; JSeals@ThyBlackMan.com.