Kamala Harris and the Black Vote: A Deep Dive into Why Many Black Americans May Choose Her in 2024.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) In order to understand why Black people in America want Kamala Harris as president, you have to understand how the overwhelming majority of Black people vote and how they think. That is down a very deep and dark rabbit hole that we are going to jump into with both feet. So let’s do it. Keep in mind that this article is not about whether you should or should not vote for Kamala Harris. This article is about getting you to look in the mirror at why you do what you do. Why do you think what you think. Why you believe what you believe. Why you choose who you choose.

I am not going to put all Black people in one box because clearly as with any ethnic group, there are different levels of intellect, there are different levels of attention spans, there are different priorities and there are some who do their homework while others do not. Even so, the majority of Black people will likely vote for Kamala Harris because of what you are about to read, like it or not. So please understand when I provide these reasons, I am talking only about the majority of Black people in America who vote or who will vote in the 2024 election.

Sad to say, most Black people vote based on who they like, who looks like them, who tells them what they want to hear and who promises to take care of them in some way, shape or form. This happens in local, state and certainly national elections such as the presidential race. That last reason is arguably why there are so many Black people locked into the Democratic Party no matter what. That’s just a fact, not a partisanship statement.

First things first. Clearly to most Black people, Kamala Harris is much more likable than Donald Trump. She smiles all the time, even though we should be careful about people who smile all the time. She seems friendly. She seems nice. She seems connected enough to the black community from various angles, But are these reasons enough to vote for her? Not that I’m saying Black people should vote for Trump. My thought on that? A 34 time convicted felon who sexually assaults women and launches an insurrection should not even be allowed to run. But things are the way they are and as Tupac said, that’s just the way it is.

Second is the fact that Kamala looks like us, those of us who are black or African-American. And no matter what Kamala Harris identifies as, it does not seem to matter to Black people what she actually is. She is half Jamaican and half Indian. That is not African-American. There’s quite a bit of evidence that she does not seem to connect with the Jamaicans for some reason. And there is quite a bit of evidence that over the last decade she pushed out front her Indian connection above and beyond any possible connection to being black. None of that seems to matter to most Black people in America. The question is why not?

Some of you dislike Trump so much that you would vote for Satan himself instead and never check his résumé. While I am no fan of Donald Trump, not at all, that does not mean that I close my eyes to the rest of the truth. My question to Black people is why do you? And yes, I know we don’t have a choice on the ballot that says “none of the above”. But in this case, should we?

For those of you who say Kamala looks like us, so she must be black, I would have to say it is what we really are, not what we are perceived as. Even so, people do vote based on perception because perception shapes their reality. And they are willing to ignore the fact to vote based on perception. Tim Scott looks like us, but he is not for us. Herman Cain looked like us, but he was not for us. Clarence Thomas looks like us, but he is not for us. So I don’t think that theory is full proof.

Third of all is the point that Kamala Harris seems to tell Black people what they want to hear. She seems to come out for rights for everybody, everybody except innocent unborn children. Sadly, the black community which has 38% of all abortions in America seems to have no problem with black depopulation. The same Black people seem to have no problem with a woman being “absolved” of accountability and responsibility for her actions. Something that men are not allowed to have the benefit of.

So it does not matter much to the black community that Kamala Harris is a feminist. Many Black people don’t even know what that means. Or they don’t care. Or they don’t think it impacts them. But it does, and that is a whole different article for a different time. Still, I will leave you to your research on that. Just as I will leave you to research Margaret and the real Planned Parenthood agenda.

Finally, the fourth area is based on Kamala Harris promising to take care of the black community. The very premise that the Democratic Party has used since the abolition of slavery. The idea that Black people cannot take care of themselves so they need somebody else to do it, the government. Before you bring up the government being of the people, by the people and for the people, just know that was never relevant for Black people in America. Not then and not now. So while it would be nice if America stood for equality of all ethnic groups, instead of racism, favoritism, and ethnic genocide, things are as they are. And that is just the way it is, at least for now.

While I would acknowledge the origin of entitlement programs and how they helped the Caucasian community, especially after World War II, today is a different issue. There is a great reliance of the black community on Government help instead of independence. Needs carefully and skillfully repackaged as entitlement programs. But the black community, even today, fails to realize that you are not entitled to people giving you free food, free college, free infant formula, free housing, free money, and taking care of you while the rest of us go to work. If those of you who do nothing are entitled to all that, what are Those of us who work and pay taxes entitled to?

So here comes Kamala Harris, making promises that are not easy to fulfill. Promises that, even if put into play, would take quite a while to filter through the system. Promises that help people who should be independent for themselves. And I have to ask if that is simple enablement, or a crutch in another form.

Today in America, overwhelmingly Black people do not own the grocery stores where they shop, the gas stations, the hospitals, the banks where they keep their money. Still largely dependent on Massah. And as an African-American man, that saddens me. I like free stuff too, but I don’t get any because I’m too busy paying for all the freeloaders with my tax dollars. Now an enabler who looks like my sister wants to keep me paying for adults who should pay for themselves. All this being said, I encourage every personal color to think. To do your homework. To reach for independence, not somebody else taking care of you. Especially when the presidency does not impact your life financially as much as any candidate claims that he or she can. It’s time to wake up. All the way up. You are responsible for you. I voted for Barack Obama twice and I would do so if he could run again. But I also understood that he said “yes we can”, not yes he was going to climb up on a cross and be a savior to the black community. He was an example, not a savior. And the more we people of color understand that, the better off we will be. So vote as you will, but vote with your eyes wide open and prepared to take care of yourself.

Staff Writer; Trevo Craw A Free Thinker, who loves to talk about Politics, etc. Also, all about uplifting the Black Community even if it doesn’t fit your mindset. One may hit me up at; TrevoCraw@ThyBlackMan.com.