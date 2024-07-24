Vision is the Vision is the Foundation of Heritage’s Project 2025.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Last night I had dinner with a dear radical liberal Black friend of mine. He is a household name in America but authorized me to share our conversation as long as I did not mention his name because of his high-profile within the Democrat Party.

He began to laugh uncontrollably and I asked him what was going on. He shared with me how the White House and the Biden campaign had poll tested language regarding Project 2025, written by the Heritage Foundation, and they found that labelling the document as racist would resonate with the Democrat base, especially within the Black community because the Republican Party is “incompetent in how to push back on the issue of race.”

Though I should not have been surprised, I was surprised when my friend openly admitted that he and the Democrats knew there was nothing racist about Project 2025. He went on to admit that using race against Republicans has been their trump card for the past sixty years.

“When will you Republicans start aggressively engaging and pushing back against us [Democrats], he asked?

Heritage has a great opportunity at this moment to answer my buddy’s above question.

There is absolutely nothing racist, scary, or extreme about the contents of Project 2025. You can disagree with some of the policy recommendations; but there is nothing in the document that should give any American reason for concern.

There are basically four components or promises to Project 2025:

Restore the family as the centerpiece of American life and protect our children. Dismantle the administrative state and return self-governance to the American people. Defend our nation’s sovereignty, borders, and bounty against global threats. Secure our God-given individual rights to live freely-what our Constitution calls “the Blessings of Liberty.”

What is extreme about preventing genital mutilation of our children by perverted adults? What is autocratic about shrinking the role of the government in our daily lives? What is xenophobic about removing those illegally in the country from the U.S.? What is wrong about taking our country back to its Biblical roots?

During every presidential election beginning with Ronald Reagan, the Heritage Foundation has provided a policy blueprint for incoming Republican administrations.

The Heritage Foundation has evolved into the preeminent conservative think tank in the U.S. So, it should come as no surprise to the radical liberal media that Heritage has again issued their policy recommendations for the upcoming Trump administration called Project 2025.

Every Republican administration since Reagan adopted some of Heritage’s policy recommendations and rejected others.

Project 2025 is no different than previous policy recommendations from Heritage. They never have claimed to speak for any presidential campaign or any incoming presidential administration.

The Heritage Foundation has a storied history and needs to do a much better job of tooting their own horn.

I would also like to see them create a more vibrant, substantive engagement with the Black community. They need to explore how they can more effectively engage with the Black community, especially Black entrepreneurs.

I have had very positive long-term interactions with Heritage over the years. I have written many editorials for their award-winning Daily Signal news site; I have been interviewed by them for several of their podcasts; and have participated in various conferences with them.

I challenge the Black community to check out the contents of Project 2025 and let me know your thoughts.

Maybe we can arrange a couple of live townhall meetings in selected cities like Atlanta, Washington, DC or Milwaukee; or host a couple of webcasts targeting the Black community to address their concerns and get their feedback.

When I attended Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, I had the opportunity to work directly for Oral Roberts. He would always tell me, “Go into everyman’s world and meet them at the point of their need.”

The Heritage Foundation would be wise to consider the wisdom in Oral Roberts’ words; and if they truly believe in their conservative values, and I believe they do; when will they take their message directly to the marketplace of ideas within the Black community?

The Heritage Foundation has a beautiful vision for America expressed through Project 2025; but do they have a vision for how the Black community fits into this vision?

The Black community is all ears!!!

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.