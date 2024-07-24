Donald Trump: Fond Memories of Civility Amidst the Hype and Political Turmoil.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) Dry rub ribs, Thin Lizzy, Lutheran Summer Camp, gathering pecans off of the ground, and Al Green are all part of the fond recollections of my past and during my childhood. This was a time of civility and respect for others without caveats. Boy, do I long for these days once again. Days when pro-nouns were universally pro-nouns and biology factually stated males were dissimilar to females across all mammalian species. Today, we live in a world of hype – all hype, fact be damned.

Hype, a noun meaning “Excessive publicity and the ensuing commotion” and “Exaggerated or extravagant claims made especially in advertising or promotional material,” has become the law of the land. I am surprised Orwell did not use the word in his novel 1984.

The Hip-hop collective called Public Enemy wrote a song called Don’t Believe the Hype. One of the stanzas orated by Chuck D stated:

I don’t rhyme for the sake of riddling

Some claim that I’m a smuggler

Some say I never heard of ya, a rap burglar

False media, we don’t need it, do we?

(It’s fake that’s what it be to ya, dig me?)

After the failed attempt on the life of President Donald Trump, in an effort to portend leadership, the left has suddenly called for civility in political discourse. Although removed from the presidential race so far, Biden addressed the nation three times in an effort to prove he was sincere. After all it was the lest he could muster after he soiled during the debate and stumbled through his press conference and NBC interview with Lester Holt. I saw some applauded him for his efforts say these were solid performances by Biden. However, the way I see it, saying his press conference was a solid performance is like saying a Boeing jet landing with a wheel falling off is a great flight.

In his Sunday night address, Biden said:

We cannot – we must not go down this road in America. We’ve traveled it before throughout our history. Violence has never been the answer, whether it’s with members of Congress in both parties being targeted and shot, or a violent mob attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, or a brutal attack on the spouse of former speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, or information and intimidation on election officials, or the kidnapping plot against a sitting governor, or an attempted assassination on Donald Trump.

If we want to keep it a buck, this has nothing do with any sort of Conservative or GOP rhetoric or projection. This has been a problem of the progressive left since Trump announced he would be running for the office of President. And if there’s anything we know about the modern American progressive left, is that it’s filled with people who will express their fear in destructive ways.

Who can forget the 2017 Trump Inaugural Day riots that resulted in many police officers being injured, “protesters were armed with crowbars and threw objects at people and businesses, destroying storefronts and damaging vehicles,” and leading to over 200 arrests. The same day in New Orleans, “protesters going through the French Quarter and Central Business District spray-painted graffiti, damaged police vehicles and smashed out windows as businesses.” Nationally, it was estimated these riots cost over $55 million in damage.

In Portland 2020, thousands of Antifa extremists beset the courthouse in downtown, trying to burn down the building with the federal police inside. Did any Democrat speak out? Nope.

Last year, a staffer for Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was stabbed in Washington, DC, this after in 2020, he and his wife were surrounded by a crowd of protesters as he was leaving the White House following the Republican National Convention event.

Since 2015, its been “Trump is a threat to democracy and he must be stopped” and “Trump has to be eliminated.”

Joe Scarborough, of MSNBC, said of Trump: he is “not a normal candidate. He’s running to end American democracy as we know it.”

The never ending use of language escalating panic, alarm, and malice against former President Donald Trump — particularly persistent interchangeabilities to Adolf Hitler – are too numerous to document.

The third-ranking House Democrat, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), played the Nazi card recently saying: that with Trump, the US is “on track to repeat what happened in Germany.”

In 2019, Jerry Nadler (D-NY), House Judiciary Chairman is on the record telling MSNBC that President Trump’s response to mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton reminded him “of the 1930s in Germany.” That same year, NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused the Trump administration of running “concentration camps.”

Jake Tapper said that the phrases Trump uses like “:poisoning the blood of our country” was something one would read in “a copy of Hitler’s Mein Kampf.” Not to be outdone, Rep. Vincente Gonzalez (D-Texas), compared Trump supporters of Hispanic origin to Jews supporting Hitler. Biden-Harris HQ posted this image on X last year.

They censor, they cancel, and yet they call the other side Fascist. Even after the attempt on his life, mainstream liberal media outlets played down the events (see covers below).

The way I see it, the assassination attempt on President Trump belongs to every Democrat and their hateful, unhinged rhetoric. The deaths of the innocent rally attendees are on their hands also. They can no longer use January 6th at all anymore. By their logic if Trump called for an insurrection these democrats and the media surely called for an assassination.

I do not blame Biden. I think he just doing as told and presents to the world what he is – a pig-headed incompetent and incoherent old man. As the youngin’s say, Trump has real opps (opposition) while Biden’s main opp is gravity. Say what you may, but in the eyes of folk like me, Trump took that bullet like Shameek in Belly, or Brother Mouzone in The Wire. Not only that, he took a slug and didn’t act like bitch.

From mug shots to gun shots, Trump has amassed more street credibility than most of these studio gangsta rappers. They say this was an isolated event, but it was the third attempt on his life, not to mention that there have been other Americans who were killed for supporting him. There has been nine years of orange man evil and will destroy the world, so how dare folk say only one party is responsible. It wasn’t Republicans that almost killed Steve Scalise (R-LA) or that burnt down and destroyed businesses and police stations in 2020.

So miss me with the tone down the rhetoric, you need to tell that to yourself. This is just a little to late. It is y’all who wish death on us and not the other way around.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.