The Future of Democracy and the Threat of Illegal Immigration: A Critical Examination of Recent Polls and Policies.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Howdy folks, just last week, Fox News released a presidential race poll that indicated a shift from Donald Trump being up +5 a few months ago to Joe Biden being up +2. Honestly, who cares about polling these days? It is just like trying to predict who will win the College Football National Championship before the season begins. Can you tell I am longing for college football? The focus of this missive is not on the poll itself but rather on a very nebulous topic of “the future of democracy.” It seems that the survey respondents, 68%, saw this as their most important issue. The economy came in second at 62%, and illegal immigration followed.

My question would be, how did the polling organization present the issue of the future of democracy? First of all, why would Fox News be buying into the leftist narrative? America is not a democracy; it is a Constitutional Republic. We elect those who carry our voices and represent us in a system of representative democracy. So, how did this Fox News poll articulate the future of democracy? It appears that Fox needs to hire polling firms that at least have passed basic civics.

Let me take the time to clarify what is the greatest threat to our Constitutional Republic and representative democracy: illegal immigration.

Let’s stop kidding ourselves and be honest: Joe Biden, or whoever is running this Country, has enacted a purposeful and intentional undermining of the sovereignty of the Republic. There can be no other explanation for the willful implementation of unconstitutional executive orders to create an open U.S. southern border. Who would have ever believed that in just three and a half years, our Nation would see an influx of some 10M illegal immigrants being supported by hard-working American taxpayers? But it is not just drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, and terrorist trafficking that threaten us…there is a far more grand and nefarious scheme.

As a representative democracy, our representatives are chosen by American citizens. That, sadly, is not what the progressive socialist Marxist left believes. They believe that America is just a piece of terrain between Canada, Mexico, and two oceans. Leftists believe in squatters, and that is exactly why they are allowing illegal immigrants—illegals to whom they want to grant voting rights. Let me understand: leftists want those who disregarded and violated our rule of law and committed crimes to be eligible voters and decide our representation? Now, how do you think that will affect the future of our representative democracy? Countless blue States are on board with this insidious practice, and we know that Biden has been illegally flying in and dumping illegal immigrants in specified Red States. To what purpose?

Furthermore, leftists went apoplectic about including illegal immigrants in our recent US Census. Uh, why? The census is used to determine the respective levels of representation from the federal down to the local level of government. Should not only citizens be counted to determine the composition of our representative democracy? How about that when it comes to the future of our representative democracy?

Hmm, kinda wondering if the Fox News polling firm asked those questions and framed the issue as such? Or did they just pander and accept the leftist dogma that anything that goes against the ideological agenda of progressive socialists is a threat to them, namely one person—Donald Trump?

I have been doing a little research as I think about how the left will enable illegals to vote in the coming election. One need only go back to the Bill Clinton 1996 Motor Voter Law. In this case, it allows someone at the DMV getting a driver’s license to also register to vote. Yep, leftists want illegals to have driver’s licenses—Governor Shapiro of Pennsylvania confirms that. Governor Hochul of New York has advocated for illegal immigrants to vote.

However, there is something even more disturbing here in my home State of Texas. It is called the Reasonable (oxymoronic term) Impediment Declaration. Here is a breakdown of what this does:

A form is used to explain why a voter does not have an acceptable form of photo ID when voting.

Allows eligible voters to cast a regular ballot after signing the declaration.

The declaration is completed and signed at the polling place.

The voter must present a supporting form of ID, such as a utility bill or bank statement.

The purpose is to prevent eligible voters from being disenfranchised due to a lack of photo ID.

Uh, let me see, can I just show up at the airport, sign a reasonable impediment declaration, give them a utility bill, and then board the plane? I have been to the Fox News building in NYC on countless occasions, next time, I will just sign a reasonable impediment declaration and show them a bank statement to gain entry.

The future of our representative democracy? Yeah, use your utility bill, which we know adept squatters are able to secure and vote. And please, do not give me the condescending, offensive and racist line about Blacks not being able to get an ID.

This is a policy established in Texas, a Red State, where we have had hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants enter. Four years ago, the left caught Americans off guard with unsolicited mail-in ballots. Now, they have opened up our borders and forced insidious policies such as the Reasonable Impediment Declaration upon us.

The future of our representative democracy? If we allow the progressive socialist Marxist left, aka the Democrat party, to remain in power, it is bleak.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://twitter.com/AllenWest