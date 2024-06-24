Devout Christians: Transform Your Life with Positive Words – The Biblical Guide to Speaking Life.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) 1 Peter 3:10 For “He who would love life and see good days, let him refrain his tongue from evil, and his lips from speaking guile;

Guile is another way of saying treachery or deceit. In other words our spoken words are not full of truth but deceit.

I would say this; any words that are not uplifting, any words that are not edifying to the hearer, any words that are contrary to God’s words are deceitful. I would also say that days that are full of grief and sorrow, sickness and disease, broken relationships and destroyed families are not good days are they? Do you want to see good days? Do you love life?

Jesus said in John 6:63 “It is the Spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you are spirit, and they are life.

I would like to ask this question, if our words are not speaking life then what are they speaking? The opposite of life is always death. They never co-mingle. Life and death have nothing in common!

Proverbs 18:21 Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit.

Is this just an inconsequential saying that we can ignore, or is there really death and life in our words as the Scripture is saying?

Peter said that in order to see good days we had to keep our tongue under control and not speak deceit. I usually concentrate on the positive side of our words however there is a negative side as well that the Word of God talks about, so it needs to be addressed.

It is easy when everything is going good to give God praise and say the right things, however when the trials of life come our way, it is also just as easy to start complaining or speaking negative. I have learned to give God praise in the rough times as well as the good times. Recently this message was quickened in my spirit. A gentle reminder to keep my tongue. These gentle reminders from the Holy Spirit will save us much grief if we will just pay attention to them.

How often do we just say what ever is on our mind? You might say well, I’m really not hurting any one. Really, you could be hurting yourself, your family, and loved ones with the very words you speak. Words have power to hurt as well as heal. I don’t know who originally said sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me, but I know they did not know the horrible hurt that can be inflicted by them.

Please consider this and start to take stock of your words, and realize that you are sowing seeds that most assuredly will germinate and grow. This is a very sobering thing to consider.

Galatians 6:7 Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.

I have seen so many Christians who are unconcerned about their words and never consider the real importance of idle talk or negative words. God’s Word has much to say about this and God has put a premium on words so we should learn to do so as well.

Psalms 15:4 In whose eyes a vile person is despised, But he honors those who fear the Lord; He who swears to his own hurt and does not change;

It goes on to say in vs. 5 that this person shall never be moved. I believe people are so careless about their words that they can not really have faith in their own words. I have seen this over and over and have even been there myself. How can you speak the word of God with Boldness and expect it to come to pass if you can not even honor your own words that you speak? The answer to that is that you can’t. How can you have faith in God who you have never seen if you are full of lying and deceit, you won’t and can’t.

People often blame God for their failures and get frustrated and will not admit that it could be them and not God who is to blame. We can not grow up if we will not acknowledge the truth, and if we don’t acknowledge the truth we can never be truly free in Christ.

There can never be good from evil speaking, none! I think every ones mother probably said this at one time or another, if you can’t say something good about someone don’t say anything at all.

Maybe our mothers didn’t know it, but this is a Scriptural principle in God’s Word.

Refrain your tongue from evil. They were saying nearly the same thing that James was saying, even if they didn’t realize it.

James said this James 3:2-10 For we all stumble in many things. If anyone does not stumble in word, he is a perfect man, able also to bridle the whole body. 3. Indeed, we put bits in horses’ mouths that they may obey us, and we turn their whole body.

Look also at ships: although they are so large and are driven by fierce winds, they are turned by a very small rudder wherever the pilot desires. Even so the tongue is a little member and boasts great things. See how great a forest a little fire kindles!

And the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity. The tongue is so set among our members that it defiles the whole body, and sets on fire the course of nature; and it is set on fire by hell.

For every kind of beast and bird, of reptile and creature of the sea, is tamed and has been tamed by mankind. But no man can tame the tongue. It is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison. With it we bless our God and Father, and with it we curse men, who have been made in the similitude of God. Out of the same mouth proceed blessing and cursing. My brethren, these things ought not to be so.

He goes on to say; Thus no spring can yield both salt water and fresh. What is he really saying here? He is saying that what you speak is what is coming up out of you, and what is coming up out of you is either salty or fresh. Whose fault is that?

Jesus said a very similar thing Matthew 12:34 “Brood of vipers! How can you, being evil, speak good things? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. We need to check up on what is in our heart. We after all, we are the ones who program these earthly computers.

Speaking correct words is one of the first lessons the Lord taught me as a young Christian.

It has also been a recurring theme in my teaching. This is something the Lord has reminded me of at several important times in my life.

Many Christians mess up the plan and purpose of God for their lives and the lives of their families as well with their negative attitude and words. God’s plan for us can be thwarted if we will not side with Him and begin to speak the things He has already told us to speak in His Word. I have been in this situation myself and received a wake up call from the Lord concerning my children some years ago. Being a parent is not always the easiest thing in the world, however we are given instructions on how to raise them. We have a responsibility in this. I was saying things to my children that was preventing God from acting in their lives. The things I was saying were said as a concerned parent trying to help, yet they were not the things God wanted me to say.

I would say things like you are messing up your life with this kind of behavior, and if you don’t stop this you will never amount to anything. Although in the natural these things were true, it was not what God wanted from me. One day during a time of study the Lord spoke to me and told me to hush the things I was saying. The truth was I knew better, yet even if we know better it is easy sometimes especially with something that is as close and as personal as your own children to forget the things you know. After this I repented before the Lord and began to see and speak the correct things by faith. I know by experience how hard this can be, but I also know beyond a shadow of a doubt how faithful God is. He gives us the grace to succeed.

God is faithful and always honors His Word. Not sometimes, ALWAYS. I can say as a testimony to all that will listen. He is no respecter of persons. What He did for me he will do for you. Glory to His Name.

Here are a few Scriptures to consider. There are many more through out the Word of God.

Proverbs 12:18 There is one who speaks like the piercings of a sword, but the tongue of the wise promotes health.

Proverbs 16:24 Pleasant words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the bones.

Proverbs 4:20 My son, give attention to my words; incline your ear to my sayings.

21. Do not let them depart from your eyes; keep them in the midst of your heart;

22. For they are life to those who find them, and health to all their flesh.

Deuteronomy 30:19 “I call heaven and earth as witnesses today against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life, that both you and your descendants may live;

I would like to ask this question. Are you speaking death filled words or life filled words? God has given us this choice and even told us what to choose. Choose life.

This not only affects us, but the future of our families as well. I’m so glad I chose life, and want to encourage you to do the same. It is our decision to make, choose life.

Do you know Jesus as your Lord and Savior? Do you want to be a joint heir with Christ? If so, I urge you to earnestly pray the following prayer.

Dear Heavenly Father, I come to you in the name of Jesus. Your word says, “and the one who comes to Me I will by no means cast out.” (Jn.6:37),

So I know You won’t cast me out, but You take me in, And I thank you for it. You said in your Word, “whoever calls upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Ro. 10:13).

I am calling on Your name, So I know You have saved me now, You also said, “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes to righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made to salvation.” (Ro.10:9,10).

I believe in my heart that Jesus Christ is the Son of God. I believe He was raised from the dead for my justification. And I confess Him now as my Lord, Because Your Word says, ” with the heart one believes to righteousness” and I do believe with my heart, I have now become the righteousness of God in Christ. (2 Cor. 5:21),

And I am saved! Thank You, Lord!

I can now truthfully say, I see myself as a born again child of God!

Glory to God!!!! Amen.

Staff Writer; Mark B.

This Devoted ‘Christian‘ can be found at; MarkB@ThyBlackMan.com.