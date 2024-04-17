Vice President Kamala Harris’s Crusade: Defending Democracy and Women’s Rights Against Regressive Politics.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) What a week this has been! The Orange Man has met a Mack Truck. Every time he looks at a woman of African descent, I suspect he must say to himself, “Here comes trouble!” Obviously, he thought Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jeff Hawley, Matt Gaetz, J.D. Vance, Cari Lake, Tommy Tuberville and a few more of the Black people he sends out for show would be able to save him, but he arrived at a point where that wasn’t enough—so he commanded the presence of what looks to be the last hope for a Republican Speaker of the House!

That wasn’t working out too well, so he had to send for him to stop what he was doing and make it down to get his charge from the Orange Man by kissing his ring as so many have been required to do. To his credit, Speaker Mike Johnson appeared to be nervous—but he was still reckless to even go to Mar-A-Largo to prove his support for “election integrity.” Obviously, he missed the class that taught definitions!

Vice-President Kamala Harris has been on the road lately to make sure we women understand what’s at stake not just for women of color, but also for white women, and we need to hold some classes for them like the ones Vice-President Harris has been teaching lately. If they don’t understand what the Orange Man’s Party has in mind for them, as well as for us, then God forbid, they are allowed to return to the White House to govern everything, including women’s bodies.

We will do everything in our power to be sure we don’t return to a time when women didn’t even have the right to vote. No, we won’t go back! The position on women’s right to chose what happens to our bodies, it’s just a matter of time before we are taken back to a time when not even our white sisters had no rights. As a matter of fact, they were the property of their husbands.

To come up with what Arizona recently chose to do, has taken away a woman’s right to choose. That court went back to a time when Arizona was not even a state!

Every person must “prove to be an American citizen before being allowed to register to vote.” Orange man is a threat to our democracy. He cares only about revenge and retribution. These days, so many people are reminding us of Maya Angelou’s statement when she said, “When people tell you who they are, believe them the first time.” We’ve been told over and over again who many Republican lawmakers are. We’d better start believing them or we’ll be back in 1894 when leaders like Vice-President Harris would be in slavery, as would other minority women, and white women would be owned by their husbands who would be in total control of what all women are allowed.

Listen to the case Vice-President Harris is so eloquently making these days when she says “They want to take us back to the 1800’s, but we are not going to let that happen.” For those who’re mumbling about supporting the Orange Man, please listen as Aretha Franklin so eloquently said, “You Better Think.” If you’re being led by those who are even thinking about sending the Orange Man back to the White House.

Take the time to listen to your grandparents and others who survived. They had no rights as a white man, Judge Roger Taney said, “Blacks had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.” Never forget there are many such people still among us! Many among us believe the same about women and our rights. Your vote stops them from keeping it that way.

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/

Share Post

Twitter

Facebook

Email