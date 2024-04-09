Devout Christians: Triumph Over Darkness – Embracing Divine Authority to Overcome Life’s Challenges.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Luke 10:18-19 18 Jesus replied, I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven. 19 I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and to overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing will harm you.

Colossians 2:15 And having disarmed the powers and authorities, he made a public spectacle of them, triumphing over them by the cross. The phrase made a public spectacle of them refers to how the Roman soldiers would treat their defeated captives from battles. They would take the prisoners, enemy soldiers, dignitaries, public figures and royal family members strip their clothes off and parade them through the streets for ALL to see! There would be no doubt in anyone’s mind who the defeated foes were. Them refers to Satan and his demons who were ALL stripped of ALL power and authority!

Most Christians have a bad habit of doing one thing over and over again that does more harm than good. We talk about our problems and troubles as we re-live the experiences in our minds. Missing opportunities to talk about the solution giving God the glory we instead talk about how Satan abuses us. Giving the defeated foe ANY glory is just plain foolish! Satan has NO power except what we humans give him. Letting your problems and fears reign in your life gives Satan control in your life. Remember Greater is He who is in you than he that is in the world.

John 10:10 The thief comes only in order to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have and enjoy life, and have it in abundance [to the full, till it overflows]. Satans plans are to steal your future, kill your dreams and destroy your hope. Stealing your future is where he starts. He uses sin as a distraction pulling your attention away from the destiny that God has for you. He knows that if he can get your eyes off of Jesus and onto your problems then your problems will become more important. Now your time and energy is spent on worrying and fretting over your problems so you spend less time with God.

The distraction of sin creates problems, problems create worries, worries create sickness, sickness creates diseases and diseases lead to death. By using sin as a distraction obedience to what God has for you becomes delayed. Distraction of sins will delay Gods destiny for your life. Delayed obedience is disobedience. Delayed obedience leads to sins of omission. For time that would have been spent listening to the Holy Spirit as He guides you to bless others is now time spent on your problems.

God has provided the victory by defeating Satan once and for all. It is a victory that is EVERLASTING! Submit ALL of your problems to God and lay them at His feet. For His ways are higher and better than yours and He knows what it takes to fix ALL of your problems. So when Satan comes around to remind you of your past, your problems, your failures, your faults and your weaknesses just remember that Satan is a defeated foe and he has NO POWER OVER YOU! You are a child of the MOST HIGH GOD!

