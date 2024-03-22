You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: Empowered Within – Discovering the Strength of Christ’s Presence in Your Life.

Devout Christians: Empowered Within – Discovering the Strength of Christ’s Presence in Your Life.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is who you are in Christ and who Christ is in you. The more you understand this, the deeper it will sink in to your spirit and soul. But first you must be willing to make time for God daily. Time to read His Word and get to know your God, your creator. Spend time in prayer and talk to your God. It is important for you cannot experience who Christ is in you without knowing who Christ is.

2 Corinthians 12:9-10

9”But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.

10 That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.”

This life you live isn’t about you but it is about the Great One who lives IN YOU! Knowing that troubles come to all people both saint and sinner alike. But God said.. “I will never leave you nor forsake you!” He is ALWAYS with you. It’s like that saying I heard once… “I asked God why do you take me into the deeper troubled waters? And God answered, Because your enemies can’t swim!”

Luke 10:19 “Listen carefully: I have given you authority [that you now possess] to tread on serpents and scorpions, and [the ability to exercise authority] over all the power of the enemy (Satan); and nothing will [in any way] harm you.”

At the time of your salvation you asked Jesus to forgive your sins and to enter your heart. He now dwells in you and with you ALWAYS! ALL that Jesus is He makes available to you! It is the hardest thing for Christians to wrap their minds around. An epiphany that is earth shaking, power busting, chain breaking and freedom delivering.

The awareness and awakening only occurs when your mind and heart is receptive to the Word of God. Receiving it into your soul, body and spirit through obedience to His Word and for those things that God has for you to do. Spend time with your God Jehovah and let the Holy Spirit reveal Him and His Word to you!

There is power in the Word of God declared out loud. Speak the Word of God to your problems and troubles for they operate in your life through lies, deception and trespassing on God’s property… YOU!

Declare out loud… “Lord because You are, I am saved.” “Because You are, I am delivered from ALL unrighteousness.” “Because You are, I am set free.” “Because You are, I am empowered with heavenly power and authority.” “Because You are, I am healed and restored.” “Because You are, I am blessed beyond measure. “Because You are, I am righteous and holy. “Because You are, I am your lamp stand and useful vessel. “Because You are, I am your bond slave and servant. “Because You are, I am your child!” “Because You are, I am!” AMEN!!

Staff Writer; Steve C.



Can contact this Christian brother at; SteveC@ThyBlackMan.com.