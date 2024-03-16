You are here: Home BM / Black Americans, Asian Americans, Latin Americans and White Americans: Voting Rights Controversy – The Clash Between New York City’s Bold Law and Constitutional Principles.

Black Americans, Asian Americans, Latin Americans and White Americans: Voting Rights Controversy – The Clash Between New York City’s Bold Law and Constitutional Principles.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The New York City legislature, following in the footsteps of Washington, D.C., passed a ground-breaking bill into law in 2022. The law would have allowed any lawful permanent resident or green card holder to vote in a New York City election. This law was swiftly met with legal challenges as quickly as it was passed, which is to be expected given that it flagrantly infringed upon the state’s constitution.

The foundation of the United States is immigration. Each of us is an immigrant in some capacity. Our right to vote has been acquired through either our unwavering allegiance to the United States or our successful completion of the trials and systems established by the country. If an individual claims your vote lacks significance, you should explain the arduous journey you undertook to earn that privilege and the actions you undertook as a citizen. It just might convince someone to reconsider their position.

Written by Armstrong Williams

Official website; http://twitter.com/Arightside