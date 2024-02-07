You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: If You Perform Lent, You Are Weeping For Tammuz, Part 2 of 2.

Devout Christians: If You Perform Lent, You Are Weeping For Tammuz, Part 2 of 2.

(ThyBlackMan.com) After the time of the death of Tammuz, in the land of Shinar and spreading into Canaan, they had designated places called “caves of Tammuz”. Pagan priests at these places would impregnate virgins on the first Sunday after the vernal equinox, calling it Easter Sunday. It was intended that the children produced of those unions would be born later in the year on December 25th for “Child-mas”, to be sacrificed to a fiery god.

Those babies that weren’t born “at Child-mas” were killed at Easter, and eggs supposedly laid by the rabbits were dipped in the blood of the killed three-month-old babies. That is why Eastern Orthodox Easter eggs are only dyed red. Then another round of virgins would be impregnated in the caves of Tammuz to keep the cycle going.

Catholicism evolved in Rome in the third and fourth centuries. It combined the occult, pagan sun god worship, and fragments of what was thought to be Christianity, in order to establish a statewide or universal religion. The name Catholic means universal. It was an attempt to unify the Roman Empire, having pieces of different forms of worship in order to have something that would please everybody.

Child-mas was changed to Christmas. The “Virgin Mary” took the place of Ishtar. The birth of Christ was changed from the autumn, to being born on December 25th, which is the day regarded as the annual rebirth of the Sun. The forty days of “weeping for Tammuz” was moved to start on what was called “Ash Wednesday,” saying that it was to commemorate the forty days that Jesus fasted in the wilderness. But that is a big fat lie. Nowhere in the Bible did the first Christians perform such an ungodly practice. Sinful gentiles added all of that pagan junk centuries later.

The forty-day ritual was also adjusted to end on the day after “Good Friday” and just before Easter Sunday. Sundays were not included in the period of forty days. Easter was celebrated with the dyeing and searching for eggs laid by fictional rabbits, and also the eating of ham to commemorate the boar that killed Tammuz. The crucifixion was changed from Wednesday to Good Friday (giving honor to Dagon the fish god) when fish is to be eaten, and recognition of the resurrection was changed from the Sabbath to Easter Sunday, one week after what was called “Palm Sunday”. However, Yeshua rode into Jerusalem on a donkey through the east gate on Saturday, April 24th AD 28.

Yeshua was not crucified on Friday, nor did He resurrect on Sunday. He was born in the early autumn on Thursday evening September 26, 3 BC. It was the first day of the seven-day Feast of Tabernacles. He was crucified on Passover, Wednesday April 28, AD 28. He rose from the dead late Saturday afternoon, on May 1st.

Therefore, how many of you “so-called” Christians are going to continue to engage in the pagan ritual of the forty days weeping for Tammuz? The Catholic church renamed the practice to “40 days of Lent”. It is an abomination against Yehovah. The truth will allow you to spend time in Heaven. Tradition will land you forever in the Lake of Fire.

Genesis 10:8-10

8 And Cush begat Nimrod: he began to be a mighty one in the earth.

9 He was a mighty hunter before the Lord: wherefore it is said, Even as Nimrod the mighty hunter before the Lord.

10 And the beginning of his kingdom was Babel, and Erech, and Accad, and Calneh, in the land of Shinar.

Take notice of the term “before the Lord”. The way it was translated, you would think that Nimrod was a godly person. But not so. It was an evil term, as you will see in the next scripture.

Exodus 20:2-3

2 I am the Lord thy God, which have brought thee out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage.

3 Thou shalt have no other gods before me.

The correct reading of verse 3 is “Thou shalt have no other gods in my face”. If you practice the ritual of Lent, you are giving worship to Tammuz, the son of Nimrod, in the face of God.

Also, many Catholics call themselves celebrating the baptism of Jesus by taking a dip outside in the cold waters on the first Sunday after January 6th every year. It is called the celebration of Epiphany, another pagan ritual. The person will strip down in the cold weather and walk into a body of cold water, cross their heart up and down and side to side, and then immerse themselves into the water. Take note that when a person first comes to be baptized into the Catholic Church, they will only pour or sprinkle water on their head in a false attempt to obtain remission of sins.

If you are in the Catholic, Protestant, Mormon, New Age, Non-Denominational or whatever Church, leave it, and seek out the true Church. Otherwise in Hell you will lift up your eyes, with a good chance of being cast into the Lake of Fire afterwards.

End of series.

