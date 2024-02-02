You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: If You Perform Lent, You Are Weeping For Tammuz, Part 1 of 2.

Devout Christians: If You Perform Lent, You Are Weeping For Tammuz, Part 1 of 2.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Counterfeit Christians will soon be celebrating the ungodly ritual of Lent. For the Eastern Rite, it begins this year on Monday, February 12, 2024. For the Western Rite, it begins on Ash Wednesday, February 14. It is an abomination against Yehovah.

This goes all the way back to the time of Noah. The flood of Noah was in 2611 BC, when Noah was 600 years old. The stoppage of the Babel Tower and dividing of the continents was in 2509 BC, when Noah was 702 years old. In this time period, a man named Nimrod was worshipped as a god. His wife was named Semiramis, and she was called the “queen of Heaven”. Shem, one of the sons of Noah, hacked Nimrod to death and scattered his body parts all across the land.

It was said by the occult priests that the spirit of Nimrod merged with the Sun. This was the beginning of sinful sun god worship. About five months later, after the death of Nimrod, Semiramis became pregnant. In order to “cover herself” with a good explanation, she claimed that she became pregnant by the rays of the Sun, who was supposed to be her husband. She gave birth to a baby boy whom she named Tammuz. He was born on December 25, being worshipped as “the son of the Sun”.

However, on his 40th birthday, while on a hunting trip, he was killed by a wild boar. The priests then instituted the annual practice of forty days of sacrificing a personal pleasure in this life, so that Tammuz could enjoy it in his spirit world. This Babylonian practice has been handed down for thousands of years in various forms. It originally was called “weeping for Tammuz”. Hundreds of millions of people perform this foolish ritual, thinking that they are performing a noble deed. But in reality, they are angering the Deity that they think they want to please.

More than 2,000 years later there were even people in the second Temple period in Israel that performed this sun god worship, and it was called an abomination.

Ezekiel 8:13-16

13 He said also unto me, Turn thee yet again, and thou shalt see greater abominations that they do.

14 Then he brought me to the door of the gate of the Lord‘s house which was toward the north; and, behold, there sat women weeping for Tammuz.

15 Then said he unto me, Hast thou seen this, O son of man turn thee yet again, and thou shalt see greater abominations than these.

16 And he brought me into the inner court of the Lord‘s house, and, behold, at the door of the temple of the Lord, between the porch and the altar, were about five and twenty men, with their backs toward the temple of the Lord, and their faces toward the east; and they worshipped the sun toward the east.

What this means is that the twenty-five men had their hands and knees on the ground, and their behinds facing the Temple, and worshiping the morning Sun rising in the East.

A while after the death of Tammuz, Semiramis died. The “religion handlers” (priests) started the belief that she was received up in Heaven and sent back to Earth in a giant egg. Supposedly, it landed in the Euphrates River, and she emerged as Ishtar, the goddess of sex and fertility. Then she allegedly turned a flying bird into an egg-laying rabbit in order to demonstrate her divinity.

Later, Ishtar was renamed “Easter”. You’ll find the term “Easter” in the Bible.

Acts 12:1-4

?Now about that time Herod the king stretched forth his hands to vex certain of the church.

2?And he killed James the brother of John with the sword.

3?And because he saw it pleased the Jews, he proceeded further to take Peter also. (Then were the days of unleavened bread.)

4?And when he had apprehended him, he put him in prison, and delivered him to four quaternions of soldiers to keep him; intending after Easter to bring him forth to the people.

This scripture in Acts, where it mentions the holiday of Easter, was not referring to the resurrection. Even way back then, the pagan practice of Easter eggs was in place.

End of Part 1.

