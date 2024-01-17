You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: The Two Witnesses Could Appear This Year, Part 2 of 3.

Devout Christians: The Two Witnesses Could Appear This Year, Part 2 of 3.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In the book of Daniel, the prophet is revealing to the king the dream that King Nebuchadnezzar had.

Daniel 2:31-33

31 Thou, O king, sawest, and behold a great image. This great image, whose brightness was excellent, stood before thee; and the form thereof was terrible.

32 This image’s head was of fine gold, his breast and his arms of silver, his belly and his thighs of brass,

33 His legs of iron, his feet part of iron and part of clay.

The gold represented the nation of Babylon, the silver the Persians, the brass was Greece, and the two legs were the Eastern and Western regimes of the Holy Roman empire. Take note that the ten toes originate from the Roman (Catholic) empire.

Now, consider the next two verses.

Daniel 7:7-8

7 After this I saw in the night visions, and behold a fourth beast, dreadful and terrible, and strong exceedingly; and it had great iron teeth: it devoured and brake in pieces, and stamped the residue with the feet of it: and it was diverse from all the beasts that were before it; and it had ten horns.

8 I considered the horns, and, behold, there came up among them another little horn, before whom there were three of the first horns plucked up by the roots: and, behold, in this horn were eyes like the eyes of man, and a mouth speaking great things.

There is a certain thought to consider. You can read later in the chapter where the ten horns represent ten nations, and the anti-Christ will take control over three of the nations at first, and then the other seven will gladly give the anti-Christ control over them.

Suppose those ten nations are Islamic nations? There are presently 15 nations that have Islam as the state religion, and 90% or more of the population are Muslims. Countries like Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, and Libya. I would add to this list the countries of Turkey, Syria, and Lebanon, who say that they have a separation of religion and state. This is something to think about. We may find out very soon.

Matthew 5:16-17

16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.

17 Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.

Yeshua said that He did not come to destroy, but to fulfill. However, He did not say what He was going to fulfill. I am of the opinion that He was referring to the seven feasts, and He came from Heaven to fulfill the appointed times, also called moadim. They are Passover, Unleavened Bread, First Fruits, feast of weeks or Pentecost, the Day of Trumpets, the Day of Atonement, and the feast of Tabernacles.

In the land of Israel, on the 10th day of Aviv, the high priest would leave the temple, go to Bethlehem, which was five miles away, and choose the most perfect male lamb he could find. He would then journey back to Jerusalem with the lamb, pass through the east gate of the city, and make his way to the temple platform with the lamb. The lamb would be tied to a post so that any and everyone could examine the lamb to try to find any flaws. At the end of the fourth day of examination, if no blemish was found with the lamb, the high priest would loudly proclaim, “I find no fault in him!”.

Hundreds of lambs would be killed and roasted in the ovens at the temple on Passover, starting about 9:00 AM (the third hour). However, the premier male lamb would always be the last one to be killed, usually at about 3:00 PM, after which, the high priest would shout, “It is finished!”.

Yeshua fulfilled the moadim of Passover as the Passover Lamb of God. On Saturday, April 24, AD 28, the tenth day of Aviv, Yeshua rode into Jerusalem on a donkey, thru the east gate of the city, maybe six minutes ahead of Caiaphas, the high priest, who was returning from Bethlehem with the premier lamb he had chosen on that Sabbath day. That’s why the multitude was there with their palms. The gathering in the streets leading to the temple was supposed to be for Caiaphas. It was the end of the sixty-second week (434 days) of Yeshua’s 490-day ministry.

After the last supper, in the garden of Gethsemane, after sundown on Tuesday evening, April 27, which began the fourteenth day of Aviv, Yeshua was arrested and taken to a mock trial. After being paraded around to different authorities during the night, take note on what Pilate, the governor, said Wednesday morning.

John 19:4:

Pilate therefore went forth again, and saith unto them, Behold, I bring him forth to you, that ye may know that I find no fault in him.

Yeshua was led out and crucified about 9:00 AM Wednesday morning on April 28, AD 28. Yeshua was made the Divine High Priest at His transfiguration, after the order of Melchizedek, on the Day of Atonement, seven months earlier, on September 30 AD 27, four days after His 30th birthday. So now, as the High Priest, Yeshua said the following about 3:00 PM

John 19:30:

When Jesus therefore had received the vinegar, he said, It is finished: and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost.

This is when Yeshua died, at about the time the premier lamb was put into the oven.

Yeshua is “the bread of life.” Leaven (yeast) is symbolic of sin. Yeshua was born, lived His life, and died without sin. As you would put unleavened bread in the oven, Yeshua was put in the tomb about 5:30 PM. The Feast of Unleavened Bread began at sunset Wednesday evening April 28, AD 28, and Yeshua remained in the tomb for seventy-two hours.

On that Friday, two Roman seals were put on the tomb. A Roman seal was the drilling of a hole through the rolling stone into the sides of the tomb wall at a downward angle. Then hot lead would be poured into the hole, and an iron rod was inserted. The chief priests and Pharisees had gone to Pilate, the governor, to make that request. The left iron rod can still be seen at the Garden Tomb outside Jerusalem.

Seventy-two hours after being put in the tomb, about 5:30 PM on Saturday, May 1st AD 28, the Lord of the Sabbath, rose from the dead on the Sabbath, vanishing from the tomb and reappearing somewhere else. For the next twelve hours, the Roman soldiers would be guarding an empty tomb. Yeshua had thus fulfilled the Feast of Unleavened Bread.

End of Part 2.

