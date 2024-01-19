You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: The Two Witnesses Could Appear This Year, Part 3 of 3.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The appointed time of First Fruits was enacted the first time when Israel left their captivity on Friday April 25, 1598 BC, and journeyed to the town of Succoth, the burying place of Joseph. On Sunday, the morning of April 27, they obtained the bones of Joseph. He was “the first fruits of Israel” to go into Egypt, 453 years earlier, in 2051 BC.

When Yeshua died on the cross, twenty-four graves (boxes of bones) were disturbed in the cemetery at the Mt. of Olives because of the earthquake. When the priests left the valley with the stacks of barley, the bones in the boxes resurrected into the bodies they had when they were thirty years old (age of maturity). They then followed the priests (from a slight distance) into the city of Jerusalem, roaming the streets all night.

The high priest would then stay in seclusion until he conducted the “First Fruits” offering of the barley about 10:00 AM Sunday, the first day of the week. He could not be touched by another person until then. That is why Yeshua told Mary Magdalene not to touch Him, because He had not yet taken the twenty-four elders to Heaven to present them to Yehovah. This is how Yeshua fulfilled the First Fruits offering.

After crossing the Red Sea, on the fiftieth day after Israel had obtained the bones of Joseph, Yehovah shouted down the first of His commandments, and gave Israel the new language of Hebrew Sunday morning June 15, 1598 BC. This was the first occurrence of the Day of Pentecost. In remembrance of this day, Israel was to commemorate it every year, forever, on the first day (evening) of the seventh month named Tishri.

Remember, the sound of many trumpets was very loud and was to be remembered as “the Day of Trumpets.” Some also call it the “day of shouting” since Yehovah had shouted down His commandments. This concluded the seven-week Feast of Weeks (Shavuot).

Jumping forward, fifty days after the First Fruits offering, and ten days after the disciples of Yeshua watched Him ascend up to Heaven, the Ghost of Yeshua descended from Heaven within the souls of the 120 disciples at Jerusalem, and they spoke in “other tongues.” This was how Yeshua fulfilled the Feast of Weeks, on Sunday June 20 AD 28, known as the Day of Pentecost.

Therefore, before the second coming and rapture of the Church, Yeshua must first fulfill the feast of the Day of Trumpets, the first feast of the Autumn.

In the first and second temple periods, whenever the first sliver of the renewed Moon appeared at sundown, it marked the beginning of a new Hebrew month. Those in Jerusalem that saw it would go to the temple gates and see if they would be “called up” by the high priest to a room where they would be questioned about what they saw. The high priest would stand outside on a balcony and point to who he wanted from the crowd gathering outside and say, “Come up hither.” Two witnesses would be allowed to come up to a room and describe what they saw, confirming that the renewed Moon for the new month had been sighted. Then the call would be made to light the signal fires on the hilltops across the land to let all of Israel know that a new month has officially begun.

It is expected that there will be an Adar Bet, along with this being a leap year, as it was the year Yeshua was crucified. That would make Passover to be about April 24th 2024. So the day to expect the two witnesses to appear would be about the morning of April 17, seven days before Passover.

Deuteronomy 34:5-6

5 So Moses the servant of the Lord died there in the land of Moab, according to the word of the Lord.

6 And he buried him in a valley in the land of Moab, over against Bethpeor: but no man knoweth of his sepulchre unto this day.

Yehovah buried Moses, hiding his burial place so that Israel could not ever find the body of Moses.

Yet Michael the archangel, when contending with the devil he disputed about the body of Moses, durst not bring against him a railing accusation, but said, The Lord rebuke thee.

The above verse is a mistranslation. It should say “disputed about the soul of Moses”. The human body cannot and does not go to Hell or Paradise.

Revelation 11:3-12

3 And I will give power unto my two witnesses, and they shall prophesy a thousand two hundred and threescore days, clothed in sackcloth.

4 These are the two olive trees, and the two candlesticks standing before the God of the earth.

Let me pause. The body of Moses is still buried in the Earth; therefore he is not presently in Heaven and will not be one of the witnesses.

5 And if any man will hurt them, fire proceedeth out of their mouth, and devoureth their enemies: and if any man will hurt them, he must in this manner be killed.

6 These have power to shut heaven, that it rain not in the days of their prophecy: and have power over waters to turn them to blood, and to smite the earth with all plagues, as often as they will.

Let me pause. At this point, you can expect an assassination attempt against the anti-Christ, suffering what should be a fatal head wound. But he will recover and be given power from Satan.

7 And when they shall have finished their testimony, the beast that ascendeth out of the bottomless pit shall make war against them, and shall overcome them, and kill them.

8 And their dead bodies shall lie in the street of the great city, which spiritually is called Sodom and Egypt, where also our Lord was crucified.

9 And they of the people and kindreds and tongues and nations shall see their dead bodies three days and an half, and shall not suffer their dead bodies to be put in graves.

10 And they that dwell upon the earth shall rejoice over them, and make merry, and shall send gifts one to another; because these two prophets tormented them that dwelt on the earth.

11 And after three days and an half the spirit of life from God entered into them, and they stood upon their feet; and great fear fell upon them which saw them.

12 And they heard a great voice from heaven saying unto them, Come up hither. And they ascended up to heaven in a cloud; and their enemies beheld them.

The most celebrated renewed Moon of the year is that of the seventh month named Tishri, marking the Day of Trumpets. Elijah and Enoch, who will be the two witnesses, will be killed by the anti-Christ close to 7:00 AM in the morning 1,260 days after their testimony began. Presently it looks like their death might occur on Wednesday morning, September 29 AD 2027. Therefore, from Wednesday morning, April 17th 2024, to September 29th 2027, is exactly 1,260 days.

The two witnesses will rise from the dead upon the sighting of the renewed Moon, for the month of Tishri, on Saturday evening, October 2nd 2027, after being dead for three and a half days, or eighty-four hours. Being the Divine High Priest, Yeshua will shout down from Heaven “Come up hither”, and the two witnesses will ascend to Heaven and give Yeshua their report of the renewed Moon.

This would be the fulfillment of the Day of Trumpets. After this, the anti-Christ will defile the new Temple, and the rapture of the church will not be for another three and a half years after that. Do not believe the falsehoods of a “pre” or a “mid” tribulation rapture.

From the origin of Satan and Creation, the two witnesses and the anti-Christ, to the final disposition of the universe, all these events are explained in the book “The Sabbath That Assassinated Atheism”, by Christian Faith Publishing.

