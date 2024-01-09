You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: Applying the Soap of Truth – Embracing God’s Word for Spiritual Awakening and Unity.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There is a saying that soap only works when it is applied. Even though God has revealed so much of His truths I know I have missed opportunities to step out in them and use my soap. Thank you Lord for your powerful love, patience and faithfulness! I am who you say I am Father God. I WILL do what you say that I WILL do. A good friend of mine used to say this all the time. He expounded on the verse from Philippians 4:13 I can do all this through him who gives me strength. I changed it from can to WILL because it changes the statement to reflect a special attitude towards God and how you look at yourself in Christ. This statement now reflects a spiritual awareness, total submission in faithful obedience to God the Father. It is knowing who you are in Christ Jesus and who Christ Jesus is in you.

God’s eternal truths have been confirmed to me through His Word and through these devotionals that He has allowed me to share. Just as soap must be applied so must these truths. The time has come and now is upon us. A new season has begun, a fresh start, a new beginning and a fresh anointing. The time is now to start applying these truths in your daily life. Through Christ you have a positive impact on your surroundings and those around you everywhere you go. Accepting that and acting on that will open up heaven and allow God the Father to work miracles through you. You were chosen before time began for this space and time in His universe as His chosen vessel for His will, purpose and glory. Being a child of the Most High God doesn’t mean that you get to lord it over others. It means that you have a much higher expectation of what it is to be a child of the Most High God! You REALLY need to dwell on that last line a LONG time and let it saturate your spirit.

This is a very unique and special time that we live in. Acts 2:17-21 17 “‘In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions, your old men will dream dreams. 18 Even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my Spirit in those days, and they will prophesy. 19 I will show wonders in the heavens above and signs on the earth below, blood and fire and billows of smoke. 20 The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood before the coming of the great and glorious day of the Lord. 21 And everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. These are the last days!

Back in October 2004 God gave me this word …”I have chosen this time, I have chosen this place, I have chosen this people and I have chosen this church for the tsunami outpouring of my Spirit to the world.” Tsunamis are the fastest natural force traveling at over five hundred miles per hour just below the surface of the ocean. Tsunamis are started by a large earthquake on the sea floor, “a great shaking”. The tsunami wave travels in all directions from its center of origin just like a drop of water on a still water surface travels in rings outward. When the tsunami approaches land its speed slows as it grows in height climbing up the shores heading inland. Because of its force and speed it travels inland quickly clearing, moving and forever changing the landscape as it saturates everything in its path. It is far reaching and powerful to its end. On December 26th, 2004 that word that God gave me in October was confirmed to me in the powerful tsunami that hit Indonesia and surrounding areas.

When God closes one door He opens another. The opened door is a powerful door of opportunity with spiritual maturity and blessings that will bring God all the glory. God has opened a door to a new season for these last days for His children. A new season that brings fresh revelation, fresh vision with miracles, signs and wonders that follow. The new season of God’s powerful tsunami is here now! Now is the time for all of us His children to apply the soap of truth to our daily lives. Not to pick and choose which of God’s truths we are interested in but to apply and utilize all of them in our walk.

The soap of your daily walk is where we find our strength and guidance in His Word and in prayer. The soap of prayer and declaration that infuses our prayers with the power of the Holy Spirit in all spiritual blessings. “Declaring that which is not as if it were!” The soap of sowing seeds of blessings in others’ lives by showing them God’s love, salvation and delivering power. The soap of healing, raising the dead and casting out demons. The soap of righteous living as we present ourselves as a living sacrifice to our God daily in how we live, act, talk and walk by God’s Word. Appling ALL the soap according to God’s Word and by the leading of the Holy Spirit.

