Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: America – Founded on Illegal Immigration.

All that any of us have to do is take a look at the real history of this land to see the truth. America was founded on illegal immigration, invasion, colonization, extermination and slavery. That is the ugly truth which many people are hoping you will forget. Yet since the issue of "illegal immigration" keeps coming up in Texas, Arizona, Florida and other states, let's have that discussion about illegal immigration. But let's begin with where the problem actually started. This has very little to do with Democrats or Republicans, Trump or Biden, and you know it. Both parties are different sides of the same warped coin. Don't fall for the okey-doke of gullibility and the partisan distractions.

Before you continue reading, please understand that I am using journalistic style which often differs from English grammar. I do that on purpose for emphasis, so if you are pulling out an English textbook, you are going to be frustrated. Now let’s go down the rabbit hole.

From Columbus to the slave traders to the colonizers, none of the above were asked to come here. That seems to be a forgotten truth, and a sore spot of discussion in these United States. You cannot “discover” a land that was already discovered and inhabited. Especially when you were lost in the first place and thought you were somewhere else like um, India. You can say you discovered “America “, but you didn’t. And saying you did does not make it true.

Today since America is becoming “a little too brown” for colonizer tastes, it appears that America has an “immigration problem”. Hordes of people coming to this land, uninvited. But that sounds familiar. So I have to ask, why then was it not an immigration problem when the people came here from Europe? When they all but wiped out the proud, indigenous people? When they took land? When they bought, sold and subjugated Africans? And even today, if you say “let freedom ring”, the African-American community cannot answer the phone because it is unplugged, hidden and still out of reach. So I have to further ask boldly, who had independence on the 4th of July? The indigenous people whose land was taken or the Africans forced to work it? Obviously neither.

What then of the Hispanic people? Do a little research and history will show you that the Hispanic people are not coming here, they are coming back. Take a look at who owned and inhabited California. Where do you think the name “Las Vegas” comes from? And when it comes to the indigenous people of this land (referred to as “native Americans”), many believe that the the trail of tears should have washed the European “invaders” back across the sea where they came from. If only time machines existed today.

Today those colonizers, or at least their descendants, control this nation called America. They want to close the borders they created. But their ancestors never respected the boundaries and lands of those who were already here. A twisted and sad irony. Borders to be locked down by the descendants of people who did not respect land, territory and thus borders? Really.

So where do non-Caucasian people seem to fit in this experiment called America, named after Amerigo Vespucci (another man who “discovered” lands that were already discovered)? Today Hispanics coming here are looked at as intruders, invaders and a dangerous nuisance. Isn’t that ironic? Who else do you think happened to fit that description hundreds of years ago? And while I am not saying everybody should come in from everywhere, I am saying that America has gotten awfully racially selective. Then again, wasn’t it always from its foundation?

Donald Trump tried to get you to believe that the caravans were coming, the caravans were coming. To rape your daughters and kill you. To commit crime everywhere and not make it safe for good old American-born, white sheet wearing, confederate flag carrying citizens. So where, I ask you, are the caravans of “rapists and murderers” who were going to be wiping us out? And you have to wonder if the indigenous people of this land long ago looked at those who came in ships in the same way instead of those who walked across borders.

Americans of today you need to remember that this land under your feet did not rightfully belong to the ancestors of those who rule it today. That is the truth. Like it or not. Want to discuss it or not. Want to admit it or not. Want to erase it out of the history books or not.

So when you want to build walls and close borders, put people in cages, separate families and cheat human beings like they are beneath you, the tone of those things sounds strangely and ominously familiar.

We would all do well to realize that karma and hypocrisy are not best friends. But one does follow the other. And the blood cries out from the ground as a testimony of the historical truth.

Maybe the native American people of these lands should just tell everybody who was not invited here to LEAVE! That will never happen, of course. Because those who rule and reign would not dare leave. That is not what invaders do. That is not what colonizers do. That is not what subjugators do. That is not what thieves and murderers do willingly. That is not what trespassers do. That is not what slave owners do. And that is not what their descendants do. Ironically yet again, if they gave back all they took, there would be no America.