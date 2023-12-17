You are here: Home BM / Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: Is America Ignoring its Citizens.

(ThyBlackMan.com) America is a country with a good number of resources, and a diverse citizenship. Yet, the country is in a state that is not acceptable given that America is a superpower nation. The levels of homelessness, economic instability amongst citizens, education crisis, violent crimes, corruption, police brutality, lack of care for our veterans, and lack of access to affordable healthcare is deplorable. It is important to understand that America has to have a formidable presence on the foreign front. There is a reason America is a superpower nation and a combination of our foreign policy and military is in part why. Unfortunately, too many Americans are in situations where they are fighting to make a living and keep a roof over their head to understand one of the things that protects America’s borders is her foreign position. All we see is billions going to Ukraine, for example, and other nations…while Americans suffer. The anger some Americans feel is warranted even if they don’t understand the foreign position. This hits to the heart of America’s issue…she is governed by people, regardless of party, that only care for themselves. They forgot that when America has a thriving middle class, and is able to provide comfortably for themselves, this country is able to move forward. America needs more than the 1% to survive and thrive as a nation.

America’s leadership on all fronts are taking part in the sacrifice of America’s citizens. It is ugly, and it has always been such. Those that came before us were no less corrupt, but they understood they needed the people of the nation. The greed of today is sickening because it is coupled with incompetence and stupidity. People are being elected that are openly doing everything foul other than their job and doing so on candid camera. We turn on the new to hear about scandals, party fights, threats of government shutdown, mass shootings, the cost of living sending people to homelessness, and then [in the same segment] The United States sends billions to Ukraine. This would lead anyone that is looking at this on face value to believe America ignores her citizens to help everyone else in the world. It is a common conversation that America seems to find money to send all over the world, but we have Americans starving with nowhere to live. Many of us are trying to understand how it is we keep hearing threats of our government shutting down, but we’ve got money for wars. This is especially hard when the questions asked are close to home. So, it’s your family struggling with employment, housing, education, or healthcare.

What American citizens need to understand is, in part, we are responsible for what we are seeing. Citizens have allowed their lack of understanding, biases, party lines, racisms, prejudices, and so much more to affect how they vote…or if they vote at all. The bottom line is America, as a nation, is strong enough to do what’s necessary to maintain her foreign position and take care of her citizens. We can make and spend necessary money at the same time. However, to get this done we need the best minds when it comes to our lawmakers, elected officials, and business leaders. We need people that will know how to handle our issues as a nation with some competency that will be able to get America as a whole on the mend. This is possible, but it will require citizens to make better decisions in the voting booths. As a nation we must top ignoring each other.

America is her people…and her people has a history of hurting and ignoring each other. Because of this evil greedy people can get come to powerful positions, and simply play the people against each other. When the cameras come on your favorite Republican, and someone’s favorite Democrat will appear to be fighting one another on behave of their constituency. However, when the cameras are done, they are breaking bread together and planning how best they will benefit self. It is necessary to understand the game that is being played with the lives and wellbeing of Americans every day. This doesn’t have to be. Is the leadership of American ignoring the citizens? No, they are paying very close attention, but it’s not the kind that benefits us. However, Americans are ignoring each other hence voiding the people they have as a people. We should consider this next time we get ready to complain about the condition of OUR nation.

