You are here: Home BM / Challenging Gender Narratives – A Reflection on Identity, Tolerance, and Personal Beliefs.

Challenging Gender Narratives – A Reflection on Identity, Tolerance, and Personal Beliefs.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) Strauss once said that the human voice is the most beautiful instrument and the most difficult to play. Albeit biased toward Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov (Second Piano Concerto), I understand what he was saying. I too have this issue but I am reticent for I know my voice, in the written form via words serves as my sheet music, paintbrush, and clay.

As such, I have a single proclamation for this essay and that is that I have a loving and compassionate mother and a mother as all woman and has no ####. I know some may assert that my sentiment is crass and insensitive but I am not demanded to be in tune with the sentimental desires of all. Such is impossible let alone improbable and outwardly disingenuous. Sometimes folk just disagree with other mutha fucas.

My mother is all woman and it is upsetting to me that a man would walk around in woman’s face and claim to be what they are not for simple ignorance. Being a woman is not a costume. Just because you have long hair and a dress doesn’t make you a woman. So you have long hair and a purse that doesn’t make you a woman especially with a five o’clock shadow.

The funny thing is that it is frequently presented to folk by the same people who say gender is just a social construct and you can’t tell someone’s gender by looking at them. It must be a bitter and burdensome life to be constantly obsessed with pronouns as well as going berserk with “misgendering.”

My query is why should the public accept who you are when you can’t even accept yourself for who you are? Instead of misgendering they insist, require, or recommend that you ask their pronouns, and then when you ask rather than just telling you they tell you to guess. Then when you guess wrong that’s a problem too. It’s wrong to misgender it’s wrong if I don’t ask you your pronouns and then it’s wrong if I give you the wrong answer. These people are so self-centered and think only of themselves.

They want you to assume their correct pronoun based on their appearance meanwhile, they’re offended you assumed their pronoun based on their appearance. I have long hair and a purse of course I’m a woman. Like I said, brought to you by the same people who say gender is just a social construct and you can’t tell someone’s gender by looking at them. If this isn’t dumb shit nothing is.

I love how these people demand everyone to accept them for what they think they are but refuse to accept everyone else for who they are. It is as if we are not supposed to assume their gender, but we are also supposed to assume or know the gender they identify as. I love how their whole thing is that these things aren’t gendered, but how dare you assume that I’m a man when I wear a dress.

I refuse to take these people seriously and their lashing out like this isn’t going to make me more tolerant. These people are a paradox, they want people to judge them at first glance and get pissed off when they get what they ask for. Asking for pronouns from these people is a landmine, you’re supposed to both assume what they are presenting as while also not assuming their gender.

So it has gotten to the point where companies will have to post signs on their business stating If you enter these premises you will be treated as a customer. Your race, gender, age, or any other descriptive term is irrelevant. If you enter and make a scene about any such thing, you will be refused service, banned, and told to leave.”

Any and every state that wants to pass a law making it a crime to misgender someone, needs to pass a law requiring people to carry a visible sign stating your preferred pronouns. That way you know you were misgendered on purpose.

The reality is they are being served and treated like any other customer, the definition of equality and good treatment. The fact they are confused about themselves, or a man in a woman’s dress, is irrelevant.

Tolerance and my participation in their delusions are two different things. We are not supposed to assume their gender, but we are also supposed to assume or know the gender they identify as. I love how their whole thing is that these things aren’t gendered, but how dare you assume that I’m a man when I wear a dress.

Nothing will ever be good enough for them. There will always be something for them to cry and complain about. Even if you guess right on their pronouns, they will still find something to complain about.

It’s crazy that these people say that the only reason men and women dress the way they do is because of a social construct and doesn’t determine gender but then every man pretending to be a woman picks every gender-specific stereotype and becomes that.

As long as they don’t hurt anyone and don’t cause a problem, these people can claim to be whatever they want to be the way I see it. But yelling at someone because they stated the obvious rather than your delusion, does not give you the right to explode on them, now you’re hurting someone which causes a problem.

Always thinking about yourself first and from a perspective of being the center of the universe and everyone else bowing down to that is pride and ignorance. It doesn’t matter what issue you focus on. It’s not always about ourselves and how we think people perceive us. There is so much more to life.

The problem is that “Do I look like a boy or a girl” is subjective. You aren’t going to get the same answer from everybody. It is looking for objective answers in a realm where Trans people regularly claim objectivity doesn’t exist. It doesn’t work both ways.

It does not matter what they say that they are, no one should have to enable their dysfunctional behavior. Tolerance is realizing not every slight against you comes from a place of hate. Usually, it doesn’t. The threshold of hate has been so watered down that many do not know what it even means anymore, just like racism.

Truth be told, these folk don’t want tolerance and acceptance, instead, they desire and want complete control, the ability to bully anyone who doesn’t buy into their delusions, and the ability to destroy anyone who doesn’t toe the line of their delusion. We are too tolerant of this foolishness.

I am just sick and tired of this lunacy. Enough is enough. They have no more rights than anyone else in the general population. They are not “special” so the government has to stop giving them special treatment. And if I get arrested or canceled for keeping them out of children’s lives in libraries, schools, or parks, so damn be it. Like I said, my mom doesn’t have a d$$$. She is a woman and not a birthing person or a man. I’m glad she didn’t or else she would not have had me. Love you ma.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.