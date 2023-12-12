You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: What Is Christianity? Part 2 of 4.

Devout Christians: What Is Christianity? Part 2 of 4.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 4 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Who was Muhammed? Muhammed was an Arabian merchant, born in AD 570, supposedly in Mecca, which is in Saudi Arabia. He died on June 8, AD 632. While in his early twenties, he married a wealthy Catholic merchant woman named Khadijah, 15 years his senior. The Catholic Pope at the time used Muhammed to start the religion of Islam, and the worship of the Arabian moon god “Allah”. The Pope did so in an attempt to gain control of the Holy Land. The false claim was used that the angel Gabriel, gave Muhammed hidden gold plates, to write the Quran.

Muslims believe that Islam is the complete and universal version of a primordial faith that was revealed many times through who they claim were earlier prophets, including Adam, Noah, Abraham, Moses and Jesus. Muslims consider the Quran to be the verbatim word of Allah and the unaltered final revelation.

Muslims also believe that Ishmael, the first son of Abraham (by the Egyptian handmaiden Hagar) was a prophet and messenger and the ancestor to the Ishmaelites in Islam. He is also associated with Mecca and the construction of the Kaaba. Ishmael is considered to be the ancestor to Muhammed, and was supposedly also offered as a sacrifice, before being replaced by a ram. However, Ishmael was never in Saudi Arabia. It is believed that he married an Egyptian woman and remained in Canaan.

The religion of Islam supposedly originated in Mecca about AD 610. Muslims believe this is when Muhammed began receiving revelations from Allah. Archaeological excavations in Mecca found no supporting evidence of historic Muslim claims, so the area was overlayed with concrete to hide the fact.

The bottom line for Muhammed. Just like others with a vague understanding of the Bible, Muhammed was a false teacher, claiming to be a prophet sent from God. Those that follow him also fail to realize that he was a sinner, who was starting a false religion. By calling Adam, Noah, and Abraham prophets, and then calling oneself a prophet in order to achieve legitimacy, is an often-used tactic. Even though God, in a dream, told King Ablimelech that Abraham was a prophet, Abraham never knew God’s name, Yehovah. Both Adam and Noah never knew God’s name.

Exodus 6:3

And I appeared unto Abraham, unto Isaac, and unto Jacob, by the name of God Almighty, but by my name Jehovah was I not known to them.

Ishmael was rejected by Yehovah, and never spoke to him, and only spoke once to his mother.

Genesis 22:2

And he said, Take now thy son, thine only son Isaac, whom thou lovest, and get thee into the land of Moriah; and offer him there for a burnt offering upon one of the mountains which I will tell thee of.

Yehovah was never the God of Ishmael. So what the Muslims believe is not true. The god of Islam has never spoken to, nor healed anyone. They are just taking a sinner’s word, which is very foolish. There is no collaboration, which raises a big red flag.

Exodus 3:6

Moreover he said, I am the God of thy father, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob. And Moses hid his face; for he was afraid to look upon God.

Also, there would be no more “messengers” sent from God. The last one would be Jesus.

Hebrews 12:2

2 Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.

Muslims try to legitimize Muhammed by denying that Yeshua was divine (Son of God), and that He did not die at Calvary, along with saying that there was no resurrection. They also claim that Muhammed ascended to Heaven, which is a big flat falsehood, with no collaboration. To knowingly make false claims proves that the leaders of Islam are evil.