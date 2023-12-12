You are here: Home BM / Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: Exposing the True Dictators: Unmasking Progressive Socialist Control in America.

Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: Exposing the True Dictators: Unmasking Progressive Socialist Control in America.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 56 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Dictator (noun) – a ruler with total power over a country, typically one who has obtained control by force.

Last week, during a town hall meeting in Davenport, Iowa, Fox News commentator Sean Hannity asked former President Donald Trump if he planned to be a dictator. The question came as a result of the new talking point and false narrative of the progressive socialist leftist media. This is a point that has been championed by Liz Cheney, who is, as Vladimir Lenin coined the term, the left’s favorite “useful idiot.” Ms. Cheney is, of course, currently making the rounds on leftist media outlets promoting her book, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning.” Former President Trump’s response to Hannity’s question sent the left into a more profound apoplectic meltdown of deranged lunacy. Instead of just saying I am not a dictator, Trump went on to say he would be a dictator on his first day after being sworn in as 47th President to secure the border and return to energy resource drilling.

Now, let me take a moment to enlighten our delusional leftist comrades and Ms. Cheney. Abiding by the US Constitution and securing our national sovereignty is not dictatorial. Returning America to energy independence and perhaps dominance is not dictatorial. Well, it is to the leftists who prefer to undermine our sovereignty and sell off our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) – now down to a mere 17 days — to China. This is where Donald Trump could have silenced his Marxist detractors on this issue.

One thing we should recognize is that whatever the leftists are accusing someone else of doing, it is because they are doing it. The real white supremacists have always been on the left. And the real dictators have always been leftists.

It is quite dictatorial to tell an entire nation what type of vehicle they can drive, especially when the American automobile industry has been telling the Biden administration that no one wants these electric vehicles. No one except China is the primary beneficiary in their role as the real violator of climate change.

Dictators mandate how you can transport yourself, regulating your freedom of movement. Dictators are the ones who recommend mileage taxes and monitor your vehicle to report your travels. Dictators are the ones who tell you what type of stove, dishwasher, and other appliances you can have in your home. Dictators tell you how you must build your own home and even attempt to regulate the heating and cooling of your home.

Dictators tell you that your children are not your own, that they belong to them. Dictators pass laws that allow them to mutilate the bodies of your children without your consent or knowledge. As well, dictators tell you that they will take your children away from you if you do not affirm the diabolical ideological agendas they use to indoctrinate your children. Dictators, such as Democrat Governors Roy Cooper and Katie Hobbs, feel threatened by the passing of educational freedom legislation and seek to reverse those measures.

Dictators refer to parents who want better educational opportunities for their children as “domestic terrorists.” Dictators illegally surveil, intimidate, and arrest their political opposition, especially those standing in the way of murdering unborn babies in the womb by dismemberment, which is the philosophy of a white supremacist revered by dictators, Margaret Sanger.

Dictators use government agencies to undermine and erode your rights to keep and bear arms because dictators want unarmed subjects, not armed citizens. That is why Biden, the Dictator, used the BATF to implement an unconstitutional executive order that would have turned millions of Americans into felons overnight: the pistol brace ban. Out in New Mexico, their dictator, Governor Michele Lujan Grisham, thought she could suspend the Second Amendment because of high crime rates by criminals using firearms. What do you constantly hear from leftist dictators? Yes, “gun violence” is a healthcare crisis. Dictators like Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson refuse to deal with rising crime and shootings, and his response to retail stores, including grocery stores, fleeing Chicago? Yep, we will just create government grocery stores . . . because dictators want to control your food consumption.

Perhaps that is why dictators are telling us we cannot eat meat. Instead, they want us to eat bugs. Well, you first, me never.

By their very nature, progressive socialists, Marxists, leftists, and communists are the real dictators. After all, who says “from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs?” Yep, wealth redistribution is all about, taking from one group, the contributors, and distributing to another group, the consumers. It is the expansion of the welfare nanny state, the dependency society. Who embraces that sort of warped principle? Dictators.

Dictators tell law-abiding citizens that they must live in fear while they release violent criminals back onto their streets. These same dictators tell Americans that law enforcement officers should not protect them while they also seek to disarm them. In Illinois, their version of a dictator, Governor Pritzker, wants to hire illegal immigrants as law enforcement officers. Not to be outdone, another Illinois dictator, Senator Dick Durbin, wants to recruit illegal immigrants to serve in our military. Yeah, sure, let’s take all these single military-aged males who violated our Constitution and have them take an oath to support and defend the very rule of law they violated.

Dictators come up with cute-sounding themes like “equity,” believing they can make us all equal. Dictators dismiss the rule of law. They abide by only one premise and rule and create a dual-tiered system of justice that enables the implementation of their agenda. Dictators tell businesses they must shut down but throw a fit if anyone speaks of shutting down the apparatus of their dictatorial designs, the government.

Finally, dictators censor opposing thoughts, insights, ideals, and perspectives. They do not believe in free speech, only their version of accepted speech. This is evident in these incubators for dictators, our college and university campuses.

The modern-day American Democrat party is a collection of leftist dictators. This is how former President Trump should have responded to Sean Hannity’s question. Because as I learned from my parents and in the military, if you are explaining, you are losing. It is time we make the real dictators explain something they cannot do.

The bottom line is that Democrats are the real dictators. Dictators suck. If we desire to Live Free, then stop supporting dictators unless you want to suck as well!

This ends our class today on dictators. Dismissed.

Steadfast and Loyal.

Columnist; Allen West

Official website; https://twitter.com/AllenWest