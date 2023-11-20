You are here: Home BM / Devout Christian: The Hidden First Miracle God Performed In Israel, Part 3 of 4.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The sons of Jacob were not allowed to marry Canaanite women. Since Jacob waited until seventy to find a wife, he felt that his sons could do the same.

In the Spring of 2051 BC, Joseph made it known that he dreamed that his brothers bowed down to him. Strike three. In mid-May, Jacob sent Joseph to find where the older ten brothers had taken the herds for grazing. Joseph put on his coat of many colors…, a big mistake. Nine of the brothers saw him coming and decided to kill him. Reuben tried to save Joseph, because his affair with Bilhah was known, and he wanted to make amends to his father. But Joseph was sold while Reuben was away and carried into Egypt in 2051, put in prison in 2048, and stood before the Hyksos pharaoh in 2038.

Meanwhile, in June of 2051, Judah left the family because he couldn’t stand seeing the grief Jacob was suffering. Judah met and married a young widow who had a young daughter. His wife gave him a son named Er in 2050, a second son named Onan in 2049, and a third son named Shelah in 2047.

However, in mid-July of 2051 BC, Dinah was 18 years old, and foolishly went out by herself to see the daughters of the land. A prince of the land named Shechem, saw Dinah, ravaged her, and then fell in love with her. He asked his father, named Hamor, to arrange for her to be his wife. When the sons of Leah, minus Judah, found out about what had happened to their sister, they plotted for their revenge, and tricked all the males of the city into being circumcised. Then Simeon and Levi took their swords and killed all the men and boys of the city, took their livestock, and brought Dinah back home.

The house of Jacob then fled the countryside, and went to Bethel, where God changed the name of Jacob to Israel. But after a few weeks, the family left to go to Ephrah, and while on the way Rachel had hard labor giving birth to Benjamin, and she died at the place which was later called Bethlehem. Now Jacob had eleven sons with him, who years later would bow down to Joseph, since Judah had now rejoined the group.

Seven years after the time of plenty started, the famine started in 2031 BC. In 2030, Judah’s son Er marries Tamar, but God kills him. In 2029, Judah’s second son marries Tamar, and God kills him also. Was it bad luck? Judah tells Tamar to stay with Reuben, her father, for a couple of years until Shelah, his third son, can marry. On their second trip to buy food, in early 2028, Joseph revealed himself to his brothers. But Jacob was skeptical about moving to Egypt, because he was 15 years old when Abraham died, and remembered the prophecy of Genesis 15:13, given to Abraham. Jacob reluctantly went to Beersheba, after hearing Joseph was alive. There, Yehovah convinced him to go live in Egypt. Therefore, as a shadow picture, the house of Israel spent 3 ½ years in Canaan during the famine, and the next 3 ½ years they would be protected in Goshen.

On Friday, April 27th, in 2028 BC, Jacob, Joseph, and five other brothers stood before the Hyksos Pharaoh. The 30 years of the sojourning of Israel began with Gen 47:4, which says:

4 They said morever unto Pharaoh, For to sojourn in the land are we come; for thy servants have no pasture for their flocks; for the famine is sore in the land of Canaan: now therefore, we pray thee, let thy servants dwell in the land of Goshen.

My definition of sojourn is to voluntarily reside someplace, with the permission of the owner, with the intention of leaving in the foreseeable future. Abraham sojourned in Egypt and also with the Philistines. Lot sojourned in Sodom. But you will see that before Joseph died, the time of the sojourn in Egypt was over, and slavery had begun.

Jacob was 130 years old, and Joseph was 40 when the sojourn began in 2028.

Gen 47:8-9

8 And Pharaoh said unto Jacob, How old art thou?

9 And Jacob said unto Pharaoh, The days of the years of my pilgrimage are an hundred and thirty years: few and evil have the days of the years of my life been, and have not attained unto the days of the years of the life of my fathers in the days of their pilgrimage.

Jacob died 17 years later, in 2011.

Gen 47:28

28 And Jacob lived in the land of Egypt seventeen years: so the whole age of Jacob was an hundred forty and seven years.

Joseph and his brothers carried the body of Jacob back to Canaan for burial. Were the children of Israel in slavery or oppression during this time? No!! Joseph was still in power for another 13 years, until 1998, when he was 70 years old, and upper or southern Egypt recaptured lower Egypt and ran off the Hyksos regime. The new pharaoh, named Ahmose I, from the southern kingdom, did not know or appreciate Joseph.

