Devout Christians: We’re on the Homestretch – Why Christians Feel Restless in the End Times.

(ThyBlackMan.com) “Are we there yet?” “How much longer?” “I just want to get home!” These are phrases I have heard from the back seat where my kids were fidgeting after a long drive. I have never told them this, but there are many times I wanted to ask the questions too! Haven’t you?

This world can seem so messed up at times and things can get pretty difficult with the daily junk we have to deal with. Jobs that are not always satisfying, coworkers who may rub us the wrong way, neighbors who let their dog go on our lawn, traffic that jams up for no apparent reason, as well as aches and pains throughout our bodies that only intensify with age and for which doctors can’t identify a cause and numerous other irritations that come our way. All of this can get us to fidgeting too. I’ve seen it, just look around and you will see it too especially if you look in a mirror like I did when this idea came to me.

To fidget means to move around nervously in a restless, absent-minded or uneasy manner. But, my question here is a little like the chicken and the egg concept. Which came first, did the restlessness kick in causing the absent-mindedness and uneasy feelings or did the absent-mindedness result in the restlessness? Another question I have is why is it that usually the only time you hear the word fidgeting used is either in the car or in church? Could there be a relationship that has not been unveiled until now? I believe the answer is yes and it has to do with the concept of being on the homestretch!

What does the homestretch mean? Well by pure definition, it is the part of a racecourse between the last turn and the finish line. However, think of it more as the last stage of a trip, a task or an operation.

You see on a long trip getting there, as the proverbial saying goes; is half the fun. Now you might think that the other half is getting home, but actually, it’s enjoying the destination when you get there. The grueling part can be the drive back home. You see on the drive home you are now tired and worn out. You begin to think of what is waiting for you at home, a chance to rest and relax and to experience the familiar.

As Christians, we ought to be enjoying our destination of the here and now, because we are spiritual beings having a human experience. Therefore, we realize that this world is not our home, it’s only the in between of where we come from and to where we will be returning. While the world and the things in it can seem very strange, I’m sure you may have heard that we are living in “the end times”, the end of days, or the end of the world etc…, which simply means that we are on our journey home. If this is true, it could certainly explain why we feel so fidgety lately. There seems to be an anxiousness in the air.

For those who do not have a meaningful relationship with Jesus, there is an absent-mindedness at play that motivates the restlessness. It’s like the child who fidgets at church who cannot figure out why they are there. However, for the believer who is involved with Christ, the restlessness can cause an absent-mindedness if we are not careful. You see the common questions we ask, like those at the beginning of this article only serve to distract us and get us off track. The responses (at least the ones I’ve given my kids) are usually something like “We’ll get there when we get there”, “As long as it takes” or “I know”. And, I believe these are the same responses we often get from God when we get fidgety.

