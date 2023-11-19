Yes, Yeshua (Jesus) Did Condemn Homosexuality!

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) In these (near) last evil days, there is a trend to condone homosexual behavior and gay marriage, in an attempt to have it accepted in normal society, if there is such a thing. A favorite phrase is “Jesus didn’t condemn homosexuals”, or “Jesus never mentioned homosexuality, and stayed away from it”. These are spoken by children of Satan, and Satan is a liar.

Yeshua was the living Word of Yehovah while He walked this Earth. So let us present what the bible says on the matter. We’ll begin with the book of Genesis.

Genesis 2:23-24

23 And Adam said, This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh: she shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man.

24 Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.

Adam was the first of modern mankind, and the sixth advent of humanity that God put on this Earth. Yehovah created the institution of marriage, with its components being a male and a female. They were formed to concatenate, integrate, interact, and mate together, with the possibility to procreate offspring. For example, a plug (male) fits into a socket (female), to provide power to an appliance. Trying to join two plugs or two sockets together produces nothing but aggravation and frustration.

However, along comes Satan to pervert what God has provided. There are those with a depraved mind that try to redefine what is obviously an immoral act. Let us again go to Genesis. Two angels, looking like ordinary men, came to the city of Sodom, and ate dinner at Lot’s house.

Since Abraham and his army of servants years earlier had saved the city, the king had granted Lot, who was Abraham’s nephew, celebrity status with free housing and expenses. Lot had lost his flocks when his itinerant clan got caught up in the war in the Vale of Siddim. The four kings from the south had fought and defeated the five kings of the plain.

Genesis 19:4-8

4 But before they lay down, the men of the city, even the men of Sodom, compassed the house round, both old and young, all the people from every quarter:

5 And they called unto Lot, and said unto him, Where are the men which came in to thee this night? bring them out unto us, that we may know them.

Those with a depraved mind, as I mentioned earlier, try to reinterpret the situation as the men of the city only being hospitable and wanting to introduce themselves to the visitors. But as the following verses reveal, that was not the case.

6 And Lot went out at the door unto them, and shut the door after him,

7 And said, I pray you, brethren, do not so wickedly.

8 Behold now, I have two daughters which have not known man; let me, I pray you, bring them out unto you, and do ye to them as is good in your eyes: only unto these men do nothing; for therefore came they under the shadow of my roof.

With Lot offering his two virgin daughters as substitutes, it clearly was immoral sexual intercourse that the men of the city had in mind. As a consequence, the two angels destroyed all five cities of the plain. Lot had two older daughters that had earlier married, but his sons-in-law did not believe his warning. Yehovah promised Abraham that He would not destroy Sodom if ten righteous people could be found there. Including the sons-in-law, there were only eight righteous people in the whole city.

Now we go to the book of Leviticus. Yehovah commanded that if any man engaged in sexual intercourse with another man, both of them must be killed. Also, mankind must not have intercourse with animals.

Leviticus 18:22-23

22 Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination.

23 Neither shalt thou lie with any beast to defile thyself therewith: neither shall any woman stand before a beast to lie down thereto: it is confusion.

An abomination is an atrocity and abhorrence.

Leviticus 20:13

13 If a man also lie with mankind, as he lieth with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination: they shall surely be put to death; their blood shall be upon them.

Yehovah specifically condemned homosexual behavior. It is of the Devil.

Yeshua, the living Word, also condemned homosexual behavior. However, there are those that say, “No He didn’t”, but that is a lie. They purposely blind themselves to the truth. In Mark 7:20-22, it repeats what Yeshua said in Matthew.

Matthew 15:19-20

19 For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies:

20 These are the things which defile a man: but to eat with unwashen hands defileth not a man.

To defile means to corrupt, degrade, or desecrate. We are specifically speaking of fornication. So, what is fornication? Fornication is immoral sexual activity, which includes incest, bestiality, and such engagement involving unmarried couples, group sex, or adultery.

But wait! Those of a reprobate mind try to use a counterfeit “get out of jail free card”, by saying if two men, or two women marry each other, the following verse applies to them.

Hebrews 13:4

4 Marriage is honourable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.

They try to make gay marriage acceptable. Well, nothing doing! Let me remind you who instituted marriage. It was Yehovah!! Does He condone gay marriage? No!! Some try to say that the commandments given to ancient Israel does not apply to our modern society. Well, that is also a lie!

Malachi 3:6

For I am the Lord, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed.

Yehovah made marriage (one man, one woman) as a kitchen of honor. Satan comes along and makes it a room of defecation. Satan’s minions, pretending to be ministers of God, compromise, condone, and comply with such immorality.

There also is an evil third party associated with this. The person that performed the immoral ceremony has also committed an abomination. What does the minister, judge, or official say? “We have gathered here today, in the sight of Satan, to join these two in unholy matrimony”?

The following are those that engage in and support such immorality:

accommodating government officials and judges

liberals

compromising clergy

adoption and foster care officials giving children to same sex couples

church and school officials that invite drag queens to perform

company and network officials showing gays in commercials

They are all called abominable, and shall be thrown into the Lake of Fire, to be tormented forever.

Revelation 21:8

8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.

So “Yes”, Yeshua did condemn homosexuality!!

Staff Writer; Herman Cummings

You may also purchase this writer book which is entitled; Moses Didn’t Write About Creation.

Note: Recently Herman published a new book which is entitled; The Sabbath That Assassinated Atheism Kindle Edition.