You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: Prayers of Faith.

Devout Christians: Prayers of Faith.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) How important is prayer? Do you have faith? How does prayer work without faith? Is there any power in faithless prayer? Isn’t faith part of prayer? Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God. So to put this together, for prayer to work you have to have faith. For you to have faith you have to HEAR the Word of God. To hear: to learn by the ear or by being told; be informed of, to listen to; give or pay attention to.

Pay attention to the Word of God. You can’t pay attention to the Word of God if you don’t believe the Word of God. Isn’t the God of the bible the same yesterday, today and forever? So you have to read and study the Word of God. You then have to believe the Word of God. Once you believe His Word then your faith will grow. Faith puts prayer into action. It activates your prayers. Seeing your prayers answered increases your faith!

Faith only works when it is used. Leaving it on a shelf for a rainy day will not help it grow. You have to exercise your faith, stretch it, push it and test it over and over again. Just as athletes have to exercise and practice to improve their ability so you must exercise and practice your faith for it to improve!

When you pray for someone you do so believing in God’s Word to be fulfilled. You declare His Word over the person and their needs. Does this give them a sense of false hope? If you believe in God’s Word and you believe in your God’s ability to do what He says He will then how can that be false hope? Do you believe in a false god or the real One? Is your hope and faith in a false god or the real One? So then how can you be giving someone false hope when you’re not giving them a false god?

“What if you pray for someone and tell them that they are healed when it hasn’t happened yet or at all?” Let me ask you this if you are the one who needs prayer and someone says that they want to pray for you, how would you feel of that person said, “Well if it is God’s will then you will be healed” or “I think that God might heal you” then the favorite “Well you just have to leave it in God’s hands and see what happens.” All of those statements lack one very important ingredient. FAITH! What’s more none of them are true and none of them are biblical!

When you pray for someone you are not only offering to pray for them but you are offering your powerful heavenly Father’s ability to step in according to His will and touch their life! You represent God the Father, Jesus His Son and the Holy Spirit here on earth everywhere you go. You are not praying on your own behalf but as God’s representative you’re offering prayers to the One who has ALL the answers!

I’ll throw something else at you when is it a bad time to pray? Now there are times when your prayers my need to be a low under-the breath type or quite ones. But there are NO bad times to pray. The bible says that we are to continually pray! 1 Thessalonians 5:15-18 16 Rejoice always, 17 pray continually, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.

The ONLY time that faith and prayer struggle to work is when there is unbelief. Declare God’s Word in Jesus’ name as you tell the “mountain” to move! For your God is GREATER than ANY sickness, disease, financial troubles or problems that you will EVER face!

Staff Writer; Steve C.



Can contact this Christian brother at; SteveC@ThyBlackMan.com.