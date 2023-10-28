You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: You Lord Make Being A Christian Exciting.

Devout Christians: You Lord Make Being A Christian Exciting.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) Excited anticipation is what a young child feels like on Christmas Eve. Getting so excited about opening Christmas presents that you couldn’t go to sleep that night. Anticipated excitement at being surprised as to what you would open the next morning. There was no doubt that good things would be discovered. You knew that Santa was going to leave you some special presents. I had been praying earnestly needing God’s help, rescue and intervention. All of a sudden a wonderful peace came over me. It was mixed with excited anticipation at what God was about to do.

Knowing that God has answered my prayers before and always takes care of me, I became wonderfully excited at how God would answer my prayer this time. God seldom answers our prayers our way or the way we’re expecting. He is a creative and wonderful God who enjoys blessing His children. It blesses God to bless us! That is the amazing part when God answers our prayers in exciting and awesome ways.

Trying to explain this to an unbeliever is useless because it has to do with your relationship with your God. That is something that the unbeliever can’t relate to. But you are God’s witness and He is your testimony so give God the glory for all of the mighty and wonderful blessings in your life.

But that’s not all there is to living an exciting Christian life. What’s more amazing and exciting is how God touches and blesses others through you! When you think about it God chose you before time began for this place and time to be His lamp stand in this dark world. God could choose anyone to work with and through BUT HE CHOSE YOU! What a privilege and honor to be His conduit and instrument! God doesn’t choose the perfect Christian to work through but the obedient, willing and available one who will let the Holy Spirit have His way through. That is how God makes being a Christian exciting!

If your Christian walk isn’t exciting then it’s time to change your walk. God will give you opportunities but will you accept them? Will you move out of your comfort zone to do what God is asking you to do? I have struggled with doing that very thing on several occasions. Doing what should be a automatic “Christ-like” response instead of trying to “head-justify” my actions.

One thing that I have noticed; people will tell you their problems when something is really bothering them. That is when you need to be ready and responsive to the leading of the Holy Spirit. EVERY time I have asked someone if they would let me pray for them they ALL have said YES! That included my self-proclaimed agnostic assistant that used to work for me.

Here is a simple daily prayer that you can pray in the mornings to help kick start your Christian day… “Dear powerful awesome God in heaven, please use me today to help those who are suffering. To bless those who need your touch. To show your love to the un-loveable. To allow you Holy Spirit to have your way in my life today and every day. I am anxiously awaiting those opportunities that you Lord set before me today. Please Lord do not let me run ahead of you but be led by you in ALL I do! Thank you Lord for making my Christian life exciting today! AMEN! John 11:40 “Did I not tell you that if you believe, you would see the glory of God?”

Staff Writer; Steve C.



Can contact this Christian brother at; SteveC@ThyBlackMan.com.