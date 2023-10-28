You are here: Home BM / Book Review: Class is in Session – “Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter”.

Book Review: Class is in Session – “Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter”.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is known for his career in Hip Hop, the controversy he can stir, his prowess as a successful businessman, and for being the driving force behind some of the most popular shows on Starz. He has gone from the streets and bulletproof vests to suits and the board room. In his book “Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter” 50 Cent uses his life experiences to take the reader on a journey that could inspire positive change in one’s life.

“As long as I’m always myself, no one can beat me at that. As long as you’re comfortable walking your truth, no one will ever beat you at being, either.”

Click On Image – Above

Initially, though I am a huge 50 Cent fan, I was reluctant to read this book as I tend to shy away from self-help books as they tend to read as talking at me. It is interesting that this book would draw its style inspiration from “The 48 Laws of Power”, but as you read it’s as though 50 Cent is having a rap session with the reader. It’s as though you can hear him talking to you as you’re reading. He doesn’t shy away from using his wins and losses to convey his point to the reader. 50 Cent shows the reader he is worth giving an ear to hear.

“Sometimes the right move is to disengage with competition that’s inconsequential. In other situations, you’ve got to be very firm in establishing your dominance.”

One aspect that shines through the text is how calculated, intelligent, and wise 50 Cent is when discussing life. He shows us how he used the persona of “50 Cent” to the benefit of Curtis Jackson. Defining oneself and controlling one’s narrative are themes that run through the book. Accountability and proper decision making are addressed head on. As 50 cent breaks down different principles like, my favorite part of the book, “the writing on the wall” you watch him play chess with his situation’s verses waiting for something to happen that requires a reaction. This concept will encourage the reader to be proactive about their life, their goals, and the decisions that govern them.

“I am extremely serious about the value of hard work. I believe it creates not only success but happiness too. You can never feel satisfied if you’re not applying yourself to something you’re about.”

Though this book is about navigating “the hustle” in terms of life 50 Cent touches on topics that are vulnerable when dealing with the subject of entitlement, and his belief in hard work. Reading that chapter through the experience of healing with the pain of his stormy relationship with his eldest son, and that mother, we are invited to understand his logic on work ethic. At the end of the day, it felt the principles were all leading to this understanding of gaining fulfillment through pursuing one’s passions via hard work. In this space the reader is reminded no one in this life owes them anything, and 50 Cent explains why that is the power position. This is a book I will be revisiting, and recommending, often because there are so many gems to be gained.

“Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter” by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson can be found at your local bookstore, Amazon, and anywhere books are sold.

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

May connect with this sister over at Facebook; C. Starr and also Twitter; MrzZeta.

Also via email at; CStarr@ThyBlackMan.com.