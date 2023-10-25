You are here: Home BM / Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans, and White Americans: Should Americans Look Past Color.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I was in the grocery store recently and had a women explain to me, for no apparent reason, that she doesn’t believe in racism. She wanted to convey that she didn’t look at color and feels the country would be better for it if we all took the same approach. I listened but couldn’t help but feel that, though it came from what appeared to be a good place, this perspective might cause more harm than good. What does it really mean to look past color? Are we saying look past racism and people as human beings? Or are we talking about not seeing color as in… we’re all the same? These are the questions that come to mind, and the latter is a problem. Furthermore, is the country able to see past something deeply embedded into every aspect of American life, and its foundation so much so that it’s second nature? How are we to look past something we can’t agree on? There are so many issues when we think about looking past race, and the more one thinks about it the more discouraging it can be, but it is always important to keep hope in mind.

There must be a settling of what we’re addressing when the topic of looking past race is discussed. If we are speaking about humanity, that is the easiest thing we should be able to agree on. Everyone, regardless of race or background is a human being. Everyone should be afforded the rights of a human being, and a citizen of this country without fear that they will be persecuted based on race. Truth be told, no one should be persecuted for living their life; for the purpose of this discussion, we are focusing on race. It’s hard to have responsibilities and obligations of citizenship but are unable to enjoy the protections and benefits [and your ancestors built said nation] due to race. Too many Black people have been murdered, and life under oppression as we speak because they are simply not treated as human beings. If this is your position when asking should Americans look past race, lets try wording it as Americans should move past the inhumane treatment of people based on race.

We must re-word the question regarding looking past race, because there is an inherent problem that occurs when we fail to acknowledge race. If we do not acknowledge it, we wash away the individual presence and cultures of others. Bottomline we are not all the same. Every race is not the same, and yest here are difference within every group as none are a monolith…but collectively we should not look past race. It is important to look at race and appreciate the difference each one has to offer to the American fabric. When speaking of Black Americans so many of us understand there is a love for certain aspects of Black culture, but no care for the people that create such. A great example is hair; when Black women where their hair in styles natural to their culture it is unprofessional and looked down upon, but when other groups wear the exact same styles, it is a fashion statement.

This is a simple example, unfortunately there are many, of something people would claim they don’t see race about but dismiss the culture significance of the people. I see this everyday in New Orleans; the people make the culture, non-natives love the culture, but mistreat the people. When someone says they do not see color, they may not realize it but they don’t see the person. It can also be assumed that if we don’t see color than we’re all the same…and we must all assimilate to the dominant group with systemic power in this country. So, this would set White American culture and identity as the standard that everyone must acclimate to while disregarding their culture. Of course, no one wants this culturally, as Black culture makes money; honestly that’s a horrible position when it’s your culture/identity that is only acknowledged for financial gain.

Americans should work on acknowledging its race problem honestly from streets, through every level of government all the way to Capital Hill & The White House. We can’t look past color, which is a foundational issue in this country. We must deal with it head on. It is 2023 and we states like Florida that are trying to remove Black history, and the dark history of this country out of the classroom from grade school to congress. We can’t go around the race issue we must finally slay that monster if we don’t want our country to become further divided. It is the only way we can unify the nation. The one thing we need to stop doing, as it hasn’t worked, is try to move past this matter of race that clearly hasn’t been resolved.

