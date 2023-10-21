You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: I Am Amazed!

Devout Christians: I Am Amazed!

(ThyBlackMan.com) Psalm 8:3-5 3 When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, 4 what is mankind that you are mindful of them, human beings that you care for them? 5 You have made them a little lower than the angels and crowned them with glory and honor. Job 7:17 “What is mankind that you make so much of them, that you give them so much attention,

When you stop to think about your life as a Christian, do you ever wonder what all God has done for you? The more I think of it the more I am amazed by God. I amazed that the creator of all things thought so much of me that he sent His only Son to die on a cross for me. That right there would have been more than enough but God did not stop there. God wants His best for me so God keeps on blessing me. I am amazed at how much God loves me. I am amazed that the Great I Am even knows me let alone wants to know me. That He knows everything about me. Things that I don’t even know about me God knows. I am amazed that knowing what God knows about me that He still has anything to do with me. I am amazed that God wants a relationship with me. I am amazed that God allows me to speak to Him let alone speak His name. I am amazed that God hears me and wants to hear me. I am amazed that God answers my prayers and enjoys doing so. I am amazed how God will answer my prayers totally without any help or advice from me. I am amazed that when God answers my prayers that sometimes that answer is no. Later it becomes clear that His no answer was the best thing for me. I am amazed that God wants to be involved with every area of my life, all day everyday.

I am amazed by God’s promises and blessings. I am amazed at God’s power and authority that He has given me. I am amazed at God’s holiness and righteousness. I am amazed at what God sees in me, His Son, and the great potential that lies within. I am amazed at how the Holy Spirit has and is changing me from glory to glory. I am amazed at how much I have changed and that I am not the same man I used to be. I am amazed that God’s mercy is new every morning. I am amazed at God’s patience and long suffering. I am amazed by the ways the Holy Spirit reveals Jesus to me. I am amazed how God reveals His truths to me.

How I can read a passage in the Bible over and over again through the years and still miss the hidden truths of God in the message. I am amazed how God gives me revelation and then allows me to share them with others through these writings. I am amazed that God is made strong in my weaknesses. I am amazed that God has used me to write out these revelations and truths knowing that English was one of my worst subjects throughout school. I can’t begin to explain proper sentence structure.

I am amazed that the King of Kings and Lord of Lords wants me to include Him in my decisions regardless how small. The other day I was having trouble at work trying to locate a “driver” for a laptop I was working on. Drivers are what is used that enables Windows to operate different parts of the computer like the sound or wireless devices. After working on it for over a day and a half I finally asked God to help me find the right driver that I needed.

