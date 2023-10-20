You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: Who Are You Listening To.

Devout Christians: Who Are You Listening To.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Many of you may have seen the childhood film Pinocchio which had a little wooden boy listening to a “conscience” depicted as a little bug named Jiminy Cricket. This cricket was to lead Pinocchio in the right ways so that he would not get into trouble. Of course, Pinocchio disobeyed and got into lots of trouble, but as we know the story had a happy ending. We as Christians have the guidance of the Holy Spirit which is who we are supposed to be listening to in order to be successful and stay out of unnecessary trouble. Oftentimes, we act just like the little boy and disobey by listening to the wrong voices and end up in worse situations than we have to. Not unlike the little boy though, we have a happy ending as well. It is up to us to fulfill that ending by being obedient to our “conscience”. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” —Jeremiah 29:11

So who and what are we listening to? The Bible says “Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.” –1 Corinthians 15:33. Are we listening to people that are giving us their own opinions not based on the word of God? Are we hanging around a person that does not care what comes out of his or her mouth? If so, we may become just like these individuals if we are not careful. We cannot allow the words of a stranger to take root in our spirits. Many of us start out on the right path, but get influenced by the wrong voices or when we mingle with the wrong crowd as the word says “Ye did run well; who did hinder you that ye should not obey the truth?” — Galatians 5:7. What and who we surround ourselves with can often try to overcome the person that God has really called us to be. Negative people and things in our environment are merely distractions. Satan does not want you to reach your full potential so he wants to distract you from the word of God by any means necessary. The Bible warns of Satan’s tactics “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have [it] more abundantly.” –John 10:10. The Lord wants us to prosper and be in health even as our soul prospers is what the scripture tells us in 3 John. He desires that we listen to his words in order to complete his will and live a full life.

Where do certain thoughts and ideas come from? Some of the evil out in the world today could not just come without some form of influence or suggestion from an evil spirit. That is why we must manage our thoughts and as the word says “Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ;” —2 Corinthians 10:5. Do not listen to these evil voices that only want your death and destruction.

So, should you take advice from your loved ones? Well first off if they are not saved and working on renewing their minds on a daily basis, then no, probably not. It is okay to take advice from people sometimes, but what did God say about the situation? If you do take advice from someone be sure that it is based on the word of God. Even with that though, the final say should come from up above through what is called a “rhema” or spoken word from God. We should be consulting with him first and sometimes keeping his instructions completely to ourselves, until he tells us otherwise.

Are we being brainwashed by music and movies? I personally think it is okay to take in a movie from time to time, but there has to be a balance. The things that we allow to go into our minds can try to attach themselves to our spirit. If we are going to watch certain things we must be careful not to meditate on the negative things that some films portray such as illicit sex, violence, profanity etc.. I know for sure that music is powerful. I can remember where I was and sometimes what I was doing at a certain period of my life when certain songs are played. That proves just how much music can influence you. It can change your mood tremendously. If the song is sad it can make you cry. If it is upbeat it can make you happy and dance. If it is fast and intense it could make you angry. Some songs can even entice you to engage in sexual behavior. That is how strong music can be. Of course music can be very powerful on the positive side as well. Gospel music can make you cry tears of joy or shout with a voice of triumph! Either way it is a force that you cannot deny has merit and must be enjoyed appropriately.

It’s one thing to watch the films and listen to the music of artists, but what happens when we start listening to their beliefs and ideas? We must be careful when we receive some of the information coming from some of these people because we do not know what’s in their hearts. The word says “A good man out of the good treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is evil: for of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaketh.” — Luke 6:45. If an artist is talking about what he or she believes and it does not line up with the Bible we must not entertain those opinions. Their opinions are being framed by their surroundings and what they are exposed to which could be anything in the world i.e. drugs, alcohol, atheists or whatever else. You have to stand for something or you will fall for anything.

A lot of times we idolize famous people and aspire to be like them. Why? Do we feel that they are an inspiration in some way? Maybe. The bottom line is that we should be getting our inspiration from that word of God and other Christians. Jesus should be an inspiration to us, look at all that he did. He OVERCAME DEATH, HELL, and THE GRAVE. If that is not an inspiration then I don’t know what is. I think I’m gonna roll with Jesus! Of course there will always be great people to use as examples, but we should never worship those people. We should understand that anything good that comes from a person comes from above.

In conclusion, we must keep our ears clean and ready to hear from God. Hatred, strife, and envy are all things that could cloud up our hearing. Put all of these thoughts and emotions away from you in order to receive clear instructions from heaven. It is the only way to live the BEST life God has planned for you. In Jesus name Amen!

