Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Can we say… “Kleptocracy”?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Do you believe we will have a “lesser of evil” in the upcoming election? This seems to always be a popular voting tactic amongst believers however I want to bring your attention to the fact that few, if any, of these politicians give a damn about our actual well being. They are in it for the money! Incidents continue to surface to remind us that we now live in a system of government in which the ruling elite uses the power of the state to enrich themselves at the expense of the general population aka a kleptocracy.

A sitting U.S Senator was indicted on federal corruption charges last week. Democrat Robert Menendez and his wife, when arrested, were reportedly doing their best Sam Rothstein & Ginger, Casino audition with an eerily similar stash pot: Half a million in cash, gold and a Benz! Was Menendez sacrificed to cover or deny a suspected “weaponized” justice system or did the law finally catch up with him? I guess we’ll have to wait and see if he beats the case…again.

And what about Hunter Biden? Fox News is unrelenting in their attempt to link poor ole Mr. Joe. Hunter Biden, was accused of using his father’s position to enrich himself through business deals with foreign companies. The past few weeks have been rough on the Democrats…along with the impeachment inquiry launched on Sept 12th, Mr. Biden told a press conference in Vietnam, “I’m just following my orders here.” Now if you want to make excuses for the old guy, I understand.. he was referring to the protocol for the event, trying to keep schedule. However, there’s probably some handbook with things the “commander in chief” should never say and “I’m just following my orders here.” Is no doubt, at the very top of the list, in bold print and uppercase letters.

Incidents like this, along with inflation and border patrol have put Republicans back onto Mr. Trump’s bandwagon. The Biden Administration offered nearly half-a-million Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. the ability to live and work in the country legally last week as well. However, things aren’t much better for Republicans either as the Demagogue still holds a commanding trance over the party and even a few of his opponents for the republican nomination. A few examples of how Mr. Trump has been accused of kleptocratic behavior:

Conflicts of interest. Mr. Trump refused to divest from his businesses when he became president, which created numerous conflicts of interest. For example, he would often stay at his own hotels and resorts while traveling on official business, which benefited his businesses at the expense of the taxpayers.

Self-dealing. Mr. Trump and his family members have profited from his presidency in a number of ways. For example, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were both given senior White House positions despite having no prior government experience. They also benefited financially from their positions, as their businesses saw a significant increase in revenue during Mr. Trump’s presidency.

Abuse of power. Mr. Trump has been accused of using his power as president to enrich himself and his allies at the expense of his opponents. For example, he pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rival Joe Biden, and he threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine if they did not comply. He also pardoned a number of his allies who had been convicted of crimes, including Roger Stone and Paul Manafort.

Here we have a smattering of instances where Mr. Trump has faced accusations of engaging in kleptocratic behavior. It is incumbent upon us to acknowledge that no convictions have been secured against him, and he staunchly denies any impropriety. Yet, the very existence of these allegations, and their reception with earnest consideration by a significant portion of the populace, underscores a prevailing perception that corruption was a concern during his tenure.

Mr. Trump’s most recent charges:

Georgia: 13 felony counts, including racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to impersonating a public officer, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

The allegations in Georgia pivot on Mr. Trump’s endeavors to subvert the outcomes of the 2020 presidential election within that state. Mr. Trump has adamantly refuted each and every allegation levied against him. Concurrently, he has vehemently pointed fingers at the prosecutors, branding them as politically driven in their pursuits. Here are two other examples of discovered kleptocratic behavior by Republican American politicians:

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) was accused of using insider information to sell millions of dollars in stocks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States.

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was accused of having sex with a minor and paying her for sex.

It’s crucial to emphasize that kleptocracy extends beyond mere individual corruption; it encompasses the structures and systems that facilitate and nourish corruption. In the context of the United States, certain voices contend that the nation’s deficient campaign finance regulations and permissive financial oversight establish a rich breeding ground for kleptocratic practices. In confronting a dilemma where both options appear tainted, the allure of opting for what seems comparatively less tainted can be compelling. Yet, within the realm of kleptocracy, there exists no gradient of lesser malevolence.

Accusations of kleptocratic conduct have been leveled at both Democrats and Republicans. The aforementioned instances lay bare the stark reality: kleptocracy transgresses party lines.

Moreover, even if we were to favor the faction that ostensibly appears less entrenched in corruption, there exists no assurance that, when granted authority, they wouldn’t succumb to kleptocratic inclinations. The systems and establishments that foster kleptocracy persist, irrespective of the prevailing party.

To effectively grapple with the predicament of kleptocracy within American politics, a paradigm shift is imperative — one that involves a fundamental overhaul of the enabling systems and institutions… blah, blah, blah.

As the election season approaches, adherents of democracy will once again be lured to the polling booths, seeking their prescribed quadrennial dose of generic brand hope and fanciful wet dreams to enact meaningful change in exercising their suffrage. Fully investing unwavering faith and misconstrued conviction into the kleptocratic republic.

Staff Writer; Janga Bussaja

One may contact this brother at; JangaB@ThyBlackMan.com.