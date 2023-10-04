You are here: Home BM / Christians: Time Is In His Hands.

Christians: Time Is In His Hands.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Since we are all governed by time it’s hard to think of time outside of time, but that’s where our God lives and operates. God created time and is not ruled or governed by it. That means that God steps in and out of time as one who enters and leaves a room. That is not an easy thing to grasp. However it is a very important item as a child of God to remember. Remembering it helps your prayers.

There are a lot of Christians who don’t pray about anything but the most dire and serious matters. They feel that all of the day to day and the trivial stuff isn’t important enough for the creator of the universe to be bothered by. “God doesn’t have time to waste on my problems.” On the contrary, God has ALL the time in the world! Because God is not limited to time He can examine every possible scenario to answer your prayers. God can then pick the absolute very best outcome for you.

Habakkuk 2:3 “For the revelation awaits an appointed time; it speaks of the end and will not prove false. Though it linger, wait for it; it will certainly come and will not delay.”

Psalm 27:13-14

13 “I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.

14 Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.”

We Christians are the “body of Christ” and Jesus is the head. He has determined to work through mankind to answer our prayers and fulfill His will. God’s timing is ALWAYS perfect. The answer to your prayers most of the time will come through someone else. God gathers those involved to orchestrate all of the necessary pieces to complete the answer to your prayer. Sometimes those involved are slow to respond which causes delays in the answers arriving early.

Often times the answers don’t come how, when, where and through who we think they should come. Have you ever wondered that just maybe the answer to your prayer was also tied to the answer to someone else’s prayers? An easy example would be Jill prays that God will use her to bless someone today. John’s car broke down on a stretch of highway that doesn’t see a lot of traffic. His cell phone has no signal and he is stranded out in the middle of nowhere.

John has been there now for over a couple of hours without a soul in sight. He prays that someone will come along and give him a lift. Jill is on her way to visit an old friend when she sees John broke down along side the road. She feels a “tug” at her spirit to stop and offer Him a ride. Both John and Jill had their prayers answered and were blessed by it. That is how God works!

You are a child of the King and you are important to God the Father. There are no small prayers or trivial things when it comes to those items that you struggle with. Father God ALWAYS makes time to hear and answer your prayers. Sometimes the answer is no for He knows what’s best for you and when it’s best for you. He has already seen ALL the possible outcomes and has chosen the best answer for you.

So keep in mind that God will ALWAYS make time for you. Don’t let your faith and trust weaken because you were in too much of a hurry to let God answer your prayers. Wait upon the Lord as you continue to walk by faith daily and you will receive the answers to your prayers. John 11:40 “Did I not tell you that if you believe you would see the glory of God?”

