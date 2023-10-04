You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: Biblical forms of love to be exemplified in our lives.

Devout Christians: Biblical forms of love to be exemplified in our lives.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are four biblical forms of love. Number one is eros. It is the type that is supposed to be shared between husband and wife, man and woman, not man and man or woman and woman, but male and female. We don’t ever have to wonder what God thinks. He is an open book. When God created them, the Bible says in Genesis 2:18, “And the Lord God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him.” The word meet there in the Hebrew is “something suitable.”

Look again at Genesis 2:18-20. “And the Lord God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him. And out of the ground the Lord God formed every beast of the field, and every fowl of the air; and brought them unto Adam to see what he would call them: and whatsoever Adam called every living creature, that was the name thereof. And Adam gave names to all cattle, and to the fowl of the air, and to every beast of the field; but for Adam there was not found an help meet for him.” Now watch this. Don’t you know that God knows what is best for us, what we need? God is about to create what He thought Adam needed. When we get to this next verse, we see that God created what He said Adam needed.

If Adam would have needed another male for a companion, I believe right here, God would have given him another man. God created something just for Adam. Genesis 2:21-22 “And the Lord God caused a deep sleep to fall upon Adam and he slept: and he took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh instead thereof; And the rib, which the LORD God had taken from man.” What did God do? He made a woman, and brought her unto the man. Woman, “Wo” in the Hebrew derivative means, “the man with the womb.” That is why they call us mankind. When God created what man needed, He already fixed it right there.

Back to eros, it is the type of love that is passionate. It is pleasing. It is pleasurable. It is meant to be held between a man and a woman.

Then, there is storge. That is the type of love that a parent has for their children.

Then, there was phileo. This is the brotherly type of love. It is the type of love that you grow into. Sometimes people do not have to be blood kin to you, but you love them like a brother, or you love them like a sister, through the evolution of that phileo operating in your life.

Then, there is the agape. Agape is a Greek word. I want you to put this Hebrew word in front of it, “hesed”: Hesed agape, which means unconditional love. This type of love is the type of love that God has for us, but not only that, it is the foundation of the love walk. He loves us in spite of whether it rains and we come to church or not. He loves us in spite of whether we pay our tithes and give our offerings like we should. He loves us whether we are full of the devil, or full of the Holy Spirit. He has unconditional love for us. When you think of hesed agape love, it passes everything else. As we grow in relationships, not only in our households but abroad, we need to try and practice it and get into a place where we practice this love walk. Jesus said, “By this shall all men know that ye are My disciples, that ye have love one for another.”

Jesus said, “I need My people walking in love.”

Staff Writer; Dr. Henry W. Roberts, II

This man of god is the pastor/teacher of Word of Life Community Church of Whistler and Chickasaw, AL. One may contact him at; DrHWR@ThyBlackMan.com.