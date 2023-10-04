Money / You are here: Home Business / A Black Rapper Who Raps Abour Black Love, Education, Unity and Economic Power Is A Threat To Racist America.

A Black Rapper Who Raps Abour Black Love, Education, Unity and Economic Power Is A Threat To Racist America.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Indeed, Racist America loves the idea and promotes black rappers either male or female to write and make songs and give us and the world rap songs and music containing the most foul, vulgar, negative, grotesque and horrible lyrics about killing other people, doing drugs, having sex with children, raping woman, calling our black women by the “B” word, stealing, robbing and committing acts of bestiality; But, as soon as, we get a positive black rapper who raps about doing the right thing, about loving your fellow brother and sisters, about helping each other and been good father figures and husbands; then, Racist America and Hollywood, who is controlled by the Untouchables, becomes very angry, upset and they immediately censored the good and honest rappers or better yet, they make him or her disappear from the face of the earth. Yes, and we all know what that means?

Are you a proud black man, black woman and black LGBT who love your people, your community, your skin color, your ethnicity, your children, your independence, your prosperity, your freedom and yourself? If so, then you are on the right path to understanding that everything positive and good that we as black people love and create becomes a threat to the Racist European Caucasian American institution and their white power structure. As you already should know that a people divided and fighting among each other are more easily controlled and manipulated than a people that are united, and have a positive role model and environment can never be conquered, manipulated or control.

Indeed, when black people get together and decide to introduce and produce a black man, black woman or black LGBT rapper or singer who makes, writes and creates music about prosperity, love, education, empowerment, career and doing the right thing, then he or she becomes a threat to the very fabric of white supremacy and white power. A black man or black woman that stands up for his/her rights and decides to never again bend the knee and allowed Racist America to poison our community and our children with their psychological and economical warfare becomes a threat to America but a hero and solution to the negro problem.

Just recently, our Great Rapper and Business entrepreneur Kanye West stated that Cardi B, was an industry plant and she was place as the leader of the female black rappers in our community, even though, she is not black but she has black features, to be a role model to our black young Christian daughters by singing songs that are the most disgusting and humiliating to our African American community. Yes, Cardi B is an industry puppet for the sick minded racist Hollywood CEO; who understand that the only way to control and keep the African American community under control is by having a puppet spread garbage, death and destruction via the use of Rap Music to our vulnerable black children in our African American community.

Now, whom do you blame for the Chaos and destruction that Rap music has created in our community? Well, the answer is “US” we are to blame for allowing racist America to change the way and direction of hip hop and rap music from been a movement to empower our black community to now been the music of Death and Destruction that is causing the demised of our African American Community via the use of Individuals such as Cardi B” and other male black rappers who looked more feminine than our own female black rappers. Yes, Black male rappers who rap about drugs, killing, sex and pedophilia are the ones causing the destruction of Black America.

My fellow African Americans it is time to say NO to Gangster music, Say NO to Drill music and Say no to any black rapper who grabs a MIC and sings about drugs, sex and killing. it is time to tells these black rappers either male or female that enough is enough and we will not tolerate any more music that defames, destroys, degrades, insults, humiliates the image of black people and the reputation of our community in front of the world. Enough is enough with black rappers allowing themselves to be control by racist Hollywood Ceo’s who will give you money, fame and a billboard in exchange for a song of death and destruction.

Enough is Enough!. How Stupid and ignorant can black rappers be and not realize that racist America and the music industry which is control by individuals involved in Pedophilia and Bestiality are using our male rappers as puppets to destroyed our community by telling them and giving them the means and venues to rap and sing songs about sex, drugs, killing, and or having sex with underage teenagers. How stupid and ignorant have our black rappers become just to earn a few dollars, few Rolex, few Bentleys and end up with a busted booty hole which is the prize that many black rappers pay for reaching to the top in the Caucasian man’s world.

Now, we have all noticed that our positive, college educated, military and well spoken rappers and singers do not get the fame and attention of the mainstream media and Hollywood because they are making songs about doing the right thing, about going to black HBCU’s, about investing in the black community, about been father figures and marrying black woman, about love, unity, freedom and putting our $2 trillion spending dollars in black owned banks and financial institutions. You are correct, positive black rappers get shun away and push to the side because they are a threat to white supremacy and for that reason Racist America must silence and obscure them from the rest of Black America and the world.

With that said, it is time to put an end to Rap Music of Death and Destruction and bring back the old school rap and hip hop music of black power, freedom, empowerment, education, love, marriage, fatherhood and unity among all African Americans living in America and all Africans around the world. It is time to take back Hip Hop and Rap Music back and away from Hollywood Ceo’s who are involved in pedophilia, sex, children, organ trafficking , drugs; More so, it is time to stop allowing other ethnic groups to be singing our music and bringing death and destruction to our African American community such as Cardi B, The woman who drug and robbed dozens of men in hotels and who is now singing dirty songs to our black Christian daughters such as “WAP”.

Staff Writer; Eugenio Stewart

One may contact this brother at; islam4infinity@yahoo.com.