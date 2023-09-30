You are here: Home BM / The Three Advents Of The Messiah, Part 3B of 3B.

The Three Advents Of The Messiah, Part 3B of 3B.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In Part Two, before the second advent of the Messiah, the anti-Christ gathered his army against Jerusalem. Before the city suffered total defeat, Yeshua came from Heaven with His angels, killing the army of the Beast with swords from His mouth, and the fowls of the air ate their flesh. This was the first battle of Armageddon.

The anti-Christ and the false prophet were cast into the Lake of Fire, and Satan was imprisoned in the bottomless pit. Only then do the following verses take place.

1 Corinthians 15:51-53

51 Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed,

52 In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.

53 For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality.

Yeshua and His angels then take His church to Heaven. For the next 1,000 years, there will be peace on Earth. No wild animals, nor sickness. Disease will be at a minimum, if not non-existent, and no sin committed. The Jews and the nation of Israel will attain “celebrity status”, as the following:

Zechariah 8:22-23

22 Yea, many people and strong nations shall come to seek the Lord of hosts in Jerusalem, and to pray before the Lord.

23 Thus saith the Lord of hosts; In those days it shall come to pass, that ten men shall take hold out of all languages of the nations, even shall take hold of the skirt of him that is a Jew, saying, We will go with you: for we have heard that God is with you.

The whole world will fall in love with the Jews and seek to learn of Yeshua. But that will only last for 1,000 years.

Meanwhile, during those same thousand years, the saints in Heaven will be facing the judgment seat of Yeshua.

2 Corinthians 5:10

For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.

There, Yeshua will reward the saints according to their merits. Many will be assigned as superintendents of other universes that the rebel angels once ruled. Also, the saints will be shown all of the creations that Yehovah had made before He created our universe.

However, the thousand years will come to an end. In Heaven, essentially nothing changes as the saints prepare to return to Earth with Yeshua. But on Earth, a relapse occurs. Satan is loosed from the bottomless pit, to perform his dirty work one last time for seven years.

The love that the gentile nations had for Israel will begin to turn into hatred. Israel will find itself isolated with enemies at every corner. The armies of Gog and Magog will begin to gather in the valley of Armageddon, in preparation for the annihilation of Jerusalem. The expected 200,000,000 soldiers will begin their attack and quickly capture half of the city.

Revelation 20:7-8

7 And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison,

8 And shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of the earth, Gog, and Magog, to gather them together to battle: the number of whom is as the sand of the sea.

Zechariah 14:2

For I will gather all nations against Jerusalem to battle; and the city shall be taken, and the houses rifled, and the women ravished; and half of the city shall go forth into captivity, and the residue of the people shall not be cut off from the city.

But before all is lost, Yeshua will come down from Heaven with His saints, as prophesied by Enoch. This is the second battle of Armageddon, and the third advent of the Messiah.

Jude 14-15

14 And Enoch also, the seventh from Adam, prophesied of these, saying, Behold, the Lord cometh with ten thousands of his saints,

15 To execute judgment upon all, and to convince all that are ungodly among them of all their ungodly deeds which they have ungodly committed, and of all their hard speeches which ungodly sinners have spoken against him.

Unlike His second coming, Yeshua will now set foot on the Earth, standing on the Mount of Olives, splitting the mountain in two, and fire from His mouth will incinerate the whole army of Gog and Magog.

Zechariah 14:3-4

3 Then shall the Lord go forth, and fight against those nations, as when he fought in the day of battle.

4 And his feet shall stand in that day upon the mount of Olives, which is before Jerusalem on the east, and the mount of Olives shall cleave in the midst thereof toward the east and toward the west, and there shall be a very great valley; and half of the mountain shall remove toward the north, and half of it toward the south.

Revelation 20:7-8

9 And they went up on the breadth of the earth, and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city: and fire came down from God out of heaven, and devoured them.

10 And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.

All of this occurs in the month of Tishri. After Yeshua kills the armies of Gog and Magog, Yom Kippur begins as the Day of Judgement. This is how Yeshua will fulfill the Day of Atonement. The “atonement” portion was fulfilled at Calvary when His blood dripped upon the Ark of the Covenant. So now, the tenth day of Tishri will be the beginning of the era of Judgement, lasting anywhere from five days to five hundred years.

The ones that fail the judgment will be cast into the Lake of Fire, to be tormented with Satan forever. All others would be allowed to live immortal lives on the new Earth. They can go to other planets and galaxies later. Yeshua will make our Earth and universe anew. Perhaps He will make it look like the Earth did during the week it was created, over four billion years ago.

Then, the everlasting feast of Tabernacles begins. Yeshua will fulfill this feast by ruling the Earth and universe from the New Jerusalem for evermore.

The end.

