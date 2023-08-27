You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: The Door of Faith.

Devout Christians: The Door of Faith.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) So here I am again. The Lord has brought me here once again. I am standing looking at this section of wall. It is about 16 feet long and about 16 feet high with support beams at both ends. It really isn’t a wall but a door that looks like a wall. I am seeing this in my mind’s eye, a vision. I was praying about my walk and how far I still need to go. That I haven’t really even scratched the surface of where my relationship with my God should be. That is when God brought me to the door of faith once again.

Over and over again I think about how much we New Testament Christians are blessed and we don’t know it or we don‘t realize it. In the Old Testament ALL of the great men and women of faith who God worked miracles through and for didn’t have what we His children have today. They longed for it and wished for it. The prophets foretold it when they spoke of the coming of the Christ. But it was not made available to them back then. “It” is the Holy Spirit. Back in the Old Testament it said that the “Spirit was upon them” every time God performed a miracle or sign. You do not find that phrase used in the New Testament because after Jesus ascended up to heaven then the Holy Spirit came and they were filled with the Holy Spirit in the upper room in Acts chapter 2. They were infused, powered up, downloaded and given all power and authority of heaven. That was already there in them through Jesus and the Father but the Holy Spirit was needed to guide, direct and lead them into ALL truth and wisdom.

Each of us carry this power and authority around in us daily and don’t even remember or know it. So we all know about this hidden door of faith but we ignore it too often. Behind the door of faith is the room of the supernatural. It is God’s room of the possible made out of the impossible. It is a room that contradicts the natural realm of limits, of man’s wisdom, of scientific fact, of the religious spirit, of common knowledge and understanding and blows away all fear and doubt.

So here am I at the door that looks like a wall. The world only sees it as a wall and denies that it is anything different. Some Christians don’t totally believe that it exists. I keep asking what must I do to enter and remain in it. For us His children are meant to walk in God the Father’s supernatural room always and in all things. Not to just read about it from time to time or listen to our pastors preach about it so we don’t forget it. But the door won’t open because we want it to or because we have earned some right to access the room. The religious spirit takes what God has made possible and makes it impossible. There is only one way that the door will open for you so that you may enter God’s room of the supernatural and that is for you to believe. God has made it simple for us to enter in if we will just believe. Yes you will have to be persistent and press in to enter in by your faith.

“Without faith you cannot please God.” Without faith does God really exist in your life? Or is your faith only limited to your salvation and nothing more? In other words, does God only have the power to save you and forgive your sins but does not have the power to answer your prayer? I know my God lives in me with ALL power and authority of heaven. All means all! Jesus said in John 14:11-14 11 Believe me when I say that I am in the Father and the Father is in me; or at least believe on the evidence of the works themselves. 12 Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father. 13 And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. 14 You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.

Faith doesn’t move God but is an acknowledgement of what God has already provided for you to take possession of. Fear and doubt are the enemies of faith and trust. This world we live in is ran by Satan who uses fear and lust as his main two weapons to try and keep everyone trapped. Fear and lust works with the deception and lies that he spreads so well. Just as the joy of the Lord is your strength so faith is the foundation of your strength. Declaring God’s will and His Word over your problems, cares and worries will boast your faith and belief in your Father God. Your faith will remove all fear and doubt!

Just beyond the door of faith in God’s room of the supernatural is where you experience a higher level of spiritual awareness. It is where God wants all of His children to be and to operate daily. For the room is not about us but about God’s love for us and all mankind. To enter in to this room you have to do so beyond your faith with courage and boldness. It is not like entering a room and standing around waiting for something to happen. It is putting your faith in action that allows the Holy Spirit to work mightily through you as He leads you. By your obedience and willingness does the miraculous flow. It is in the room that God works in you, to you, with you, for you and through you to reach the lost for His kingdom. It is by your fruit that you will bring God the glory!

Jesus is in the Father and the Father is in Jesus and Jesus is in me! The same powerful Holy Spirit that raised Christ from the dead dwells and lives in each one of us. Living and operating in God’s supernatural room is why you are here. That is where I want to be and where I want to remain. Once you get a hold of what all that means and how Jesus has made God and His power and authority available to you through the Father, then you will realize just who you are in Christ and who Christ is in you!

Staff Writer; Steve C.



Can contact this Christian brother at; SteveC@ThyBlackMan.com.