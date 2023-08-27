You are here: Home News / Black Community: The truest definition of racism.

Black Community: The truest definition of racism.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you wanted to understand the crack epidemic…at some point, wouldn’t you need to talk, analyze and understand things from a real smoker? Someone who smokes the shit everyday ya know? With no shame. How else would you be able to verify certain things without having to hit it yourself? If you really wanted the truest assessment possible, the basis for measuring the accuracy of your analysis would be based off the acts, motivations and inspirations of people who bonafide & certified crack addicts. With their assistance, your theory or any hypothesis’ you might have made can be verified against empirical data and first hand experimentation to produce the truest assessment possible. Doesn’t that make sense?

Likewise, if you wanted to understand racism white supremacy… at some point, you need to talk, analyze and understand the mindframe of a real white supremacist…Someone who practices the shit everyday, with or without the hoodie ya know? With no shame. If you really wanted the truest assessment possible, the basis for measuring the accuracy of your analysis (or theory) would be based off the acts, motivations and inspirations of bonafide & certified white supremacists. With their assistance, your theory or any hypothesis’ you might have made can be verified against empirical data and first hand experimentation to produce the truest assessment possible. Doesn’t that make sense? Hell nah it don’t, not to America. Here’s why:

Most Americans are unaware or do not believe that white people invented racism. They think that anyone can practice racism or be racist. Merriam – Webster defines racism as: a belief that race is a fundamental determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race. It similarly defines a racist as: having, reflecting, or fostering the belief that race is a fundamental determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race. I can understand why my example above creates a disconnect but if you would refer back to the first sentence, you will notice that I used the term, “racism white supremacy”.

Dr. Francis Cress Welsing taught us to give the term its true ownership. This way, we can talk about the original form of racism. The one where only white people have the power to benefit from it. The one responsible for organizing a system of white supremacy referred to as systemic racism. All of these new terminologies are but crafty tools of racism white supremacy to produce maximum confusion. Dr. Welsing also produced the TRUEST definition of racism white supremacy:

“The local and global power system structured and maintained by persons who classify themselves as white, whether consciously or subconsciously determined; this system consists of patterns of perception, logic symbol formation, thought, speech, action and emotional response, as conducted simultaneously in all areas of people activity (economics, entertainment, education, labor, law, politics, religion, sex and war). The ultimate purpose of the system is to prevent white genetic annihilation on Earth – a planet in which the overwhelming majority of people are classified as non-white (black, brown, yellow, red) by white skinned people. All of the non-white people are genetically dominant (in terms of skin coloration) compared to the genetically recessive white- skinned people.”

Finally, to verify that this is the truest definition of racism white supremacy, we need only refer to the Great Replacement Theory. The “Great Replacement Theory” posits that there is a deliberate effort to replace the white population with non-white immigrants, ultimately leading to a loss of cultural and societal identity. This theory often perpetuates white supremacist ideologies and has gained traction among many racist groups. The “Great Replacement Theory” aligns with the notion of white genetic annihilation, a concept central to Dr. Welsing’s theory. Both theories suggest that a perceived threat to white dominance fuels acts of violence, discrimination, and attempts to maintain control over racial demographics.

In other words, the real white supremacists has substantiated Dr. Welsing’s theory that acts of violence, discrimination, and attempts to maintain systemic racism spawn from their fear of white genetic annihilation and/or the concern for white genetic survival. It doesn’t matter what Merriam- Webster said, you heard it from the horse’s mouth! If you’re white but you’re not a real white supremacist… your definition isn’t pure and your perspective lacks merit because you’re simply not certified. The best thing you can do to help rid the planet of this disease is to try to turn neutral white people into Good non color hating white folks and help yourselves be comfortable with your minority status on the planet so the rest of the world can be delivered from your ancestors brand of terrorism. Try any of the Anti-racism books by Prof. Ibram Kendi, they are made especially for you.

