Donald Trump and District Attorney Fani Willis: Is It Really True?

(ThyBlackMan.com) For so long now, many of us have been asking ourselves if Donald Trump is going to escape accountability again for his gross behavior. We are afraid he will enjoy the benefit of being white? For what like seems forever, we have heard Trump’s insults, his bragging about being able to walk down Fifth Avenue, shoot somebody and get away with it!

Just imagine somebody who has had his hand on the trigger to start World War III talking that way! For those who knew the background of this man—how did he ever get elected to become an embarrassment and a danger to American democracy? As well, I ask of those who would still vote for him after nearly 100 serious indictments, why? So many still stand proud to be supporting him for another term as President! These are people who claim to love America more than anybody, but they are still willing to vote for him next time around!

I remember when Colin Kaepernick took a knee to help America become great for all of us, and he got punished severely. Roger Stone, after being convicted 3 years ago and being sentenced to over three years in prison, but his old buddy, Donald Trump, pardoned him and he was able to remain on the outside to organize an effort to return the favor. Unfortunately, he was caught organizing and pushing a fake election plot for his old buddy, Trump! He was so at ease dictating the plan as though he was a master professor!

Thank God, a brilliant Black woman has put together a Who’s Who in trying to wreck our democratic election in 2020. The stars of that show appear to be Rudy Giuliani (once a superstar as Mayor of New York City—the Chief of the RICO Act—starring in “Who’s Who in the Georgia Indictments!” Now Trump won’t even pay is legal bills! The superstars joining Rudy are Mark Meadows—Donald Trump’s sidekick in the White House; John Eastman—one of Trump’s lawyers now wants to sever his case from Trump’s. He was once an attorney for Trump, founding and Director of the Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence. Now he’s learning what a constitutional right is as a co-conspirator with Trump.

After their lead co-conspirator, they’re finding there’s nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. They ran into a sister named District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia. When she announced their indictments, she was so cool, so professional, and so thorough in her work that people were applauding her for finding company for Trump—and not just the few I’ve named, but 18 co-conspirators!

One wonders what Trevian Kutti (the publicist) and Harrison Floyd (AKA Willie Lewis Floyd)—Bossman of Black Voices for Trump) were thinking. Supporting Trump was bad enough, but being willing to go to jail for him is a bit much when they should have known what Trump thinks about Black people—and what he has always done to harm us!

I hope they’re hearing what Trump says about Fulton County, Georgia’s District Attorney Fani Willis, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Judge Tanya Chutkan handling Trump’s case in Washington, DC. He’s saying things out loud that no decent person would ever call such distinguished public officials. I wonder if Ms. Kutti and Mr. Floyd would like to hear what Trump thinks of them!

I haven’t figured out why some Black people feel they must join people like Trump to do the dirty work against other Black people. I say dirty work because that is exactly what they knowingly did. With all the challenges we already face, it’s a pity how some of our people allow themselves to be used against us to help elect him again!

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/