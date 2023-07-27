You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: Do His Will!

Devout Christians: Do His Will!

John 7:16-17 KJV Jesus answered them, and said, My doctrine is not mine, but his that sent me. If any man will do his will, he shall know of the doctrine, whether it be of God, or whether I speak of myself.

We live in an age of information, exacerbated by social media, and pursued relentlessly for the curation of content on blogs, websites, and news channels. It’s of such importance that media outlets often aren’t as concerned about getting the news right as they are about releasing it first. Necessarily, it begs the question, who or what is the source of this information that seemingly drives the world, and what should we do with the knowledge obtained? Because what we have as a result is a generation that’s fixated on knowledge, news, and information as if knowledge alone is power. And to be sure, knowledge is power; however, what you do with it makes the difference.

Thus we see the inquisition of Jewish thought leaders concerning the authoritative teachings of Jesus, the Messiah. Inquisitiveness isn’t wrong; it’s healthy for a seeker of truth to have questions in their journey. Yet these Pharisees, Sadducees, and scribes weren’t questioning Christ to learn or draw closer to God. These had not the same humility of spirit Nicodemus had when he visited the Savior under the cover of night. On the contrary, in the brightness of day, these secular think tanks displayed their arrogance in challenging the words of Him, who is called Faithful and True.

As it is in our day, so it was in theirs; acquiring knowledge led them to exercise control over the common people. Knowledge for the Jewish leaders was the gateway to chief seats, grand gatherings, and administration of the Law as judge, jury, and executioner. Their supposed knowledge granted them a preferred interpretation of the Law and the basis for declaring someone ceremonially clean.

Down to their garments, such as their robes, phylacteries wrapped around their arms, frontlets placed between their eyes, and tassels on the border of their tunics, their wardrobe was indicative of the information they obtained. Finally, the titles they were humbly pleased to be called when in the presence of lowly publicans, merchants, and farmers was a privilege that others didn’t share.

Therefore, it was advantageous for them to understand and undermine this new teaching from Jesus that threatened their entire existence. Because with all the knowledge they possessed, not one was known for working miracles at that time. Instead of touching lepers, they drove them away; besides casting out devils, they tolerated the demoniacs. None who sat in the Sanhedrin, including the High Priest, with all of their combined wisdom, could rebuke death but rather pronounced benedictions and offered eulogies. Meanwhile, a carpenter’s son was healing and feeding multitudes.

Yet Jesus doesn’t concern Himself with proving how he knows what he knows or even the depth of it but instead cites God as the source of His knowledge, who should’ve been the same source that undergirds the Pharisaic and Saducaic orders. But what was the difference that Jesus drew attention to? Their behaviors.

Jesus asserts that if they preoccupied themselves with doing God’s will, they would’ve said amen to the doctrine he taught. This could be why Jesus was so vexed and pronounced woes upon them because they were satisfied receiving honor from men than giving glory to God by their obedience. They saw promotion as proof of their growth in spiritual wisdom and were apparently blind to the Kingdom of God being likened to a child.

Dear child of God, don’t preoccupy yourself with grasping the wisdom of men concerning the Scriptures and yet fail to obey the word of God. It’s not about how many verses you know; it’s more about how you obey them. The volume of books nor the positions you hold reveal Christian character, but rather the spirit of compassion and obedience modeled by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Out of all the theology, you may know, are you doing what God requires?

Jesus exhibited by life and practiced the doctrine He understood and demonstrated its results and effects in His ministry. This is the example He leaves for us, putting into practice the will of God. If we follow the Lord’s example, our humble pursuit of obedience to His will ensures we’ll never hear the denunciation: “These things should’ve been done without neglecting the others.” Matthew 23:23 HCSB

