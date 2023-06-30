You are here: Home BM / Black Americans and White Americans: Affirmative Action Needed to Die.

Black Americans and White Americans: Affirmative Action Needed to Die.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 2

(ThyBlackMan.com) Recently the Supreme Court of the United States in two landmark university cases by a vote of 6 to 3 struck down the idea that race can be used to determine college eligibility and admission. I completely agree, and after reading this article, you may have a different view than you have now. Or maybe not. Equal intelligence is neither based or equal access nor equal opportunity. People of color must begin to realize that they are of equal intelligence, and that they can open doors for themselves instead of relying on extra help that implies they are less intelligent. Affirmative action lowers the bar instead of raising up the student and self-expectation of excellence.

It is clear that racism, prejudice and racial bias are heavily embedded throughout America, including in academic institutions of higher learning. However, in order to fix racism in America, it is imperative that everybody is treated equally. This is a conundrum of the highest order. Unfortunately, that takes a revamping of the entire system of this country that was founded on racism and slavery in the first place. A task that no side of the aisle wants to tackle without hidden agendas.

Of course I admit and realize that the decision by the Supreme Court to gut affirmative action, using the cases at two universities benefits people who largely look like those who voted for the decision. And of course I realize they picked a severely inconvenient Trump-type Powderkeg time in America to “start” following the 14th amendment of the Constitution. Still, if we are all created equal, and you believe that, then we should all be treated equally, regardless of color. So either you believe we are all created equal, and should be treated equally or you don’t.

Now, before many of you say that striking down affirmative action will block access and opportunity for students of color who don’t have the money to attend a college or university, you need to know that argument is not solid. First of all, people (in the black community in particular, in this case) spend money on whatever they want to spend money on. And they find ways generally to do what they want to do. Whether it is a car, a vacation, a concert or whatever else they place high on the list of values. So the issue is more of money management, prioritizing higher education, saving and creative financing.

Secondly, there are all types of private and governmental programs that assist students. It may take some research and ingenuity, but they can be found and it can’t be done. I know because I have two sons who went to college. And I remember my parents doing the research to find what we needed when I went to a predominantly and overwhelmingly white university. But if you’re going to be lazy, play the victim, make excuses and keep expecting extra help, you are not likely to find the solutions for yourself.

When a university accepts a student based on race as a key factor, it in fact discriminates against the students who are of other races or ethnicities. That is, in fact, a violation of the 14th amendment of equal protection under the law. The irony is that if the court fails to equalize the playing field and therefore allows the rejection of students based on color, that is also a violation of the 14th amendment coming from the other side of the coin, not equal protection under the law.

The Constitution must be colorblind as it should have been all along. And that cannot be the case just when it is an advantage to people of color. Most African Americans celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, his accomplishments, his vision, and his work. So then we all need to remember that his hope was that his children would NOT be judged by the color of their skin. We cannot therefore be judged by color or race when it is convenient to us and then scream “racism” when it is not.

No person who knows history, the real truth of history, can deny that there is favoritism, racism, institutional racism and embedded bias in almost every strata of life in America. But when African-Americans are getting millions of dollars in scholarships, breaking into every corporate, private and political arena, we cannot keep playing the victim. We cannot keep saying by implication that we are not as smart as our counterparts in other ethnic groups. We cannot keep expecting a break when we can step up and compete just like any other group. Life is not about breaks, life is about making things happen.

If students are not being prepared sufficiently, the issue should be with the schools, administrators, school boards and parents who do not prepare them. But that does not mean the next institution (college or university) has to keep compensating for the lack of competency and/or preparedness that our students are suffering from before they go to college.

Equality, like inequality, has its disadvantages. But the push for equality can never be about making excuses, playing the victim and scapegoating. The push for equality can never be about half-stepping and then expecting someone to lower the bar to accommodate that half-stepping.

The connotative meaning of the word “minority” has come to mean that people are less in their ability than other groups. This should never have happened because the definition covertly and subconsciously accepted is not true. If people of color can get the grades, earn the scholarships and meet the requirements, what is the problem? So give them the books, the truth, the instruction and the preparation. Students handle your business, especially if you are of color. Stop playing the victims as if you need extra help for the rest of your life. You can make more things happen than you realize. Parents do your part. Teachers do your job. Administrators enforce fair policies. School boards and superintendents hold these educators (and parents) accountable. And a big part of the problem will be solved, without the need for affirmative action.

It’s time to wake up to the reality that you are going to have to compete in this world. College should be the next step in that wake up call for young people. These young people need families, mentors, role models and societal support system that will let them know they are more than capable, more than conquerors, more than victors. And instead of making excuses, or whining and complaining, they need to grab hold of the victory and bring it home. I do not see people of color as less than, so I do not see people of color as always needing more help. I see when people apply themselves as they can, and as they should, phenomenal things happen. It’s time to stop expecting the extra help and start realizing the extra help you really need is standing right in front of you in the mirror.

America owes people of color for quite a few horrendous atrocities, all too true. And while some people say those atrocities were long ago, I respond by saying the benefactors of those atrocities are the corporations, descendants of slave owners, generations of racists and a corrupt system that is still in place today. But affirmative action, by telling people of color they are less and therefore can only make it if we lower the standards, does not fix any of the above. Nor is it a befitting form of restitution. Level the playing field instead of tilting the scales, treat everybody equally and fairly, and let those who are capable step up and prove it.

Do not underestimate the ingenuity and resourcefulness of young minds resting inside people of color. Do not short change them by lowering the bar. Do not always expect a handout or a helping hand when you in fact, can make things happen. You and the people around you who realize more power is within your hands then you know. Be your own affirmative action and don’t let anybody stop you. Until you realize this, you will always be relying on someone else to help you. It’s time to wake all the way up.

Staff Writer; Trevo Craw

A Free Thinker, who loves to talk about Politics, Religion, etc. Also, all about uplifting the Black Community even if it doesn’t fit your mindset. One may hit me up at; TrevoCraw@ThyBlackMan.com.